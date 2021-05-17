Youth, 17, Charged In Shooting At Cheddar's Parking Lot That Left A 27-Year-Old Man Injured

The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit on Monday afternoon took a juvenile suspect into custody regarding the May 8 shooting at the Cheddar's restaurant parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel Road.

A 27-year-old man was shot during the incident.

The teen is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

In the incident at approximately 1:43 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the restaurant parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Witnesses said the victim and suspect were seen together prior to the shooting. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.