Youth, 17, Charged In Shooting At Cheddar's Parking Lot That Left A 27-Year-Old Man Injured

Monday, May 17, 2021
The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit on Monday afternoon took a juvenile suspect into custody regarding the May 8 shooting at the Cheddar's restaurant parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel Road.
 
A 27-year-old man was shot during the incident.
 
The teen is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
 
He was booked into the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
 
In the incident at approximately 1:43 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the restaurant parking lot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Witnesses said the victim and suspect were seen together prior to the shooting. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.
 
 

Dean Moorhouse has announced his application for the open District 9 seat on the County Commission. Mr. Moorhouse is a retired healthcare executive, a 27-year resident of Ooltewah and resident

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday the emergency bridge repair project at the freeway over the Mississippi River at Memphis has been awarded to Kiewit



Dean Moorhouse has announced his application for the open District 9 seat on the County Commission. Mr. Moorhouse is a retired healthcare executive, a 27-year resident of Ooltewah and resident of Hamilton County for 44 years, Mr. Moorhouse spent most of his career working in healthcare administration and is the former co-owner of Professional Pulmonary Services, which was purchased ... (click for more)

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Served Us Well

About five years ago a goofy bunch of Nashville bureaucrats were threatening Orange Grove, Chattanooga’s gem for the intellectually and physically challenged adults. In my columns I blistered the bums, letting them know in no uncertain terms the real leaders of our community weren’t about to let that happen. Yet I was so worried about it I went “undercover,” privately talking to ... (click for more)

Kris Ray Named Chattanooga FC Director of Youth Development

Chattanooga Football Club today announced the transition of Kris Ray from the Chattanooga FC Academy to a new role as Director of Youth Development. In this new role Ray will be responsible for CFC Camps & Training Programs, Affiliations and Community Soccer Development. “As our programming has grown over the past year and a half, it became evident that we needed to expand ... (click for more)

España Paces Furious Comeback As Red Wolves Tie New England

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. New England opened the scoring to take the lead just before the break. Justin Rennicks got the final Revs II touch on the ball, and it deflected off Chattanooga defender Jason Ramos before trickling in. Revolution Academy product Noel Buck ... (click for more)


