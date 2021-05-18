 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

New Administration To Reinstate Step Raises That Were Halted For Eligible Fire And Police; Retroactive To Last July 1

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Step raises that were frozen for eligible fire and police due to the coronavirus will be reinstated back to last July 1, Mayor Tim Kelly's Chief of Staff Brent Goldberg said.

He said, "They will go back to the level where they should have been had there not been a pandemic." 

He said there is enough money available to cover the steps - mainly due to vacancies that the departments have not been able to fill due to hiring issues.

The cost will be $265,000 to cover eligible fire employees and $385,000 for eligible police employees.

Mr. Goldberg said, "We wanted to get these employees back to the level for which they are eligible before further considering the pay issue for these departments."


May 18, 2021

Terrence Lewis Charged In Nov. 6, 2020, Shooting That Left 1 Man Dead, Another Injured; He Earlier Was Charged With 2 Other Killings

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged Terrence Lewis with criminal homicide for a Nov. 6, 2020, shooting at 4700 Rocky River Road that left one man dead and another injured. Lewis earlier was charged in two other murders. He is currently in custody on those charges. The latest incident happened on a Thursday morning at a house at Lake Hills off Highway 158. ... (click for more)

CBL Says 1st Quarter Sales Up Significantly; Top Brass Get Bonuses

CBL & Associates officials said sales were strong in the first quarter, and top officials will be getting bonuses. They include $953,000 for CEO Stephen Lebovitz, $414,000 for board executive Charles Lebovitz, $313,000 each for president Michael Lebovitz and chief financial officer Farzana Khaleel and $201,000 for chief legal officer Jeffery Curry. The bonuses were approved ... (click for more)

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why I Adore ‘Country’

A long time ago, maybe 40 years or more, I would hit the road early Monday afternoon, drive hard to some town in Georgia and Alabama, and speak to the Quarterback Club in Athens, Gainesville, Muscle Shoals, or Decatur. It was easier than picking low-hanging fruit. Tell three good jokes, recite a poem, and share some inside SEC stuff and you were golden. They would pay a grand to ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene’s 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start ... (click for more)

UTC Student-Athletes Tie School Record With 14 Programs Posting 3.0 GPAs

Student-athletes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continue to impress with another strong semester in the classroom. Final grades have been tallied for the 2021 spring semester, and UTC finished the term with a 3.304 overall student-athlete grade-point-average. The Mocs tied a school record with 14 programs posting a 3.0 team GPA for the third semester in a row. ... (click for more)


