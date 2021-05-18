New Administration To Reinstate Step Raises That Were Halted For Eligible Fire And Police; Retroactive To Last July 1

Step raises that were frozen for eligible fire and police due to the coronavirus will be reinstated back to last July 1, Mayor Tim Kelly's Chief of Staff Brent Goldberg said.

He said, "They will go back to the level where they should have been had there not been a pandemic."

He said there is enough money available to cover the steps - mainly due to vacancies that the departments have not been able to fill due to hiring issues.

The cost will be $265,000 to cover eligible fire employees and $385,000 for eligible police employees.

Mr. Goldberg said, "We wanted to get these employees back to the level for which they are eligible before further considering the pay issue for these departments."