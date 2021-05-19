Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death, 34 New Cases; Tennessee Has More 14 Deaths

Hamilton County had 34 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 44,879. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 497 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 51-60.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,936, which is 98 percent, and there are 446 active cases.

There are 38 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Five more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. Of those hospitalized, 12 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 859,281 on Wednesday with 477 new cases. There have been 14 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,353 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 651 people hospitalized from the virus, which is two more than on Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.862 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 839,941, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,168 cases, up 4; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,145 cases, up 15; 152 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,794 cases; 35 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 3,135 cases, up 4; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,396 cases, up 2; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,097 cases; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,371 cases; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,725 cases; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,225 cases, up 25; 638 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 89,870 cases, up 43; 945 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 96,867 cases, up 80; 1,637 deaths, down 3