Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death, 34 New Cases; Tennessee Has More 14 Deaths

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Hamilton County had 34 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 44,879. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 497 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 51-60.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,936, which is 98 percent, and there are 446 active cases.

There are 38 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Five more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID.  Of those hospitalized, 12 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 859,281 on Wednesday with 477 new cases. There have been 14 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,353 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 651 people hospitalized from the virus, which is two more than on Tuesday. 

Testing numbers are above 7.862 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 839,941, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,168 cases, up 4; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,145 cases, up 15; 152 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 1,794 cases; 35 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 3,135 cases, up 4; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,396 cases, up 2; 25 deaths

Polk County: 2,097 cases; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 4,371 cases; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,725 cases; 29 deaths

Knox County: 51,225 cases, up 25; 638 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 89,870 cases, up 43; 945 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 96,867 cases, up 80; 1,637 deaths, down 3


Exit Employment Agreement For Red Bank City Manager Tim Thornbury Is Finally Approved

Esteemed Newspaper Man J.B. Collins Dies At 103

May 19, 2021

Esteemed Newspaper Man J.B. Collins Dies At 103

J.B. Collins, who had a long and illustrious career as a newspaper reporter in Chattanooga, died Wednesday morning at 103. Mr. Collins had lived with his wife, Polly, at his father's home just across from East Lake Park until just a few months ago. He worked many years at the Chattanooga News-Free Press, where he was the City Hall reporter. The City Council meeting room

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two "Must Reads" Today

My daily habit is to search a good many Internet sites that I enjoy, trying to find stories that relate to my many interests and cast light on things I think about. I’m a huge fan of Israel and, in morning readings, I keep up with the never-ending barrage of battle against God’s chosen people. I care a great deal about the Children of God, and I am one among many who monitor today’s ... (click for more)

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene’s 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start ... (click for more)


