Motorcyclist Killed In Accident On Highway 27 Early Thursday Morning

A motorcyclist, Gabriel Davis, 19, was killed early Thursday morning in an accident on Highway 27.
It was reported he was heading south, when he lost control and hit by several cars.
The accident happened around 5:12 a.m.
May 20, 2021
Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13:
05-07-21
Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
05-08-21
Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county.
Two of Dalton's leaders met with the director of the CDC on Thursday to discuss ways to combat vaccine hesitancy as efforts continue to get more people vaccinated in northwest Georgia and beyond.
Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,907. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 498 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 and older
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,009, which is 98 percent, and there are 400 active cases. ... (click for more)
I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about.
In the fall of 1968, a gaggle of high school basketball coaches had crowded into Jim Phifer's house in Brainerd on a Saturday night, this just prior to the start of the season. They were swapping wonderful stories and among the uproarious laughter I found myself sitting on the sofa with Howard High coach Henry Bowles, We were drinking a few beers together – sure, I was underage
CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST.
As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will
The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament.
The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over