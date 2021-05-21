 Friday, May 21, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, May 21, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 
5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
---
ANDERSON, KHALID JAMAAL 
4322 ALYSHEBA DR FAIRBURN, 30213 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AR-RAHMAAN, CHRISTIANA ALISA 
3824 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE 
2900 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073306 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL 
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
---
CALLOWAY, DONAYE BRECIA 
2417 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CLAYTON, VANCE JOEL 
7452 DAVIS MILL CIR HARRISON, 37345 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CURRIN, TIMOTHY GENE 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373113002 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAKE, JEREMY MICHAEL 
1232 JACKSON MILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
---
DOZIER, CEDRIC J 
5505 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
ELLIS, DEMETRIUS VENTRAIL 
5661 TUCKER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO 
NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 92630 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HACKER, STEVEN JAMES 
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
HIRD, LEA MARIE 
1010 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
---
JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE 
2010 LARAWLINGS CHATTANOOGA, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
KILLIAN, COLTON PAUL 
1011 GADD RD, APT 1012 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN 
6330 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM FELONY)
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL 
1222 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEVI, DANIEL JESSE 
11447 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 373796803 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
---
MANNASMITH, AMANDA SUE 
8532 DECATUR LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
---
MARTIN, ANDREW LAMAR 
11241 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 373796427 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
---
MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOODY, CLARENCE CHANCELOR 
3120 NORTH CIRCLE DRIVE HUMBOLT, 38343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NICHOLSON, SABRINIA MILDRED 
HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OWEN, KARRIE ELIZABETH 
7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
PARKS, CHARLES EDWARD 
1903 E 31ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKS, JACOB W 
476 KIRBY YOUNG RD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PATRICK, MILTON JOSEPH 
5416 LOCUS LN HIXSON, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
PATTON, TYREL LEON 
3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PORTER, GARY LYDON 
610 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
PRIEST, JAYLON 
203 N.

GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROBERTS, MICHAEL SHANE 
8680 KENNERLY COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
ROLAND, TY ALLEN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SCHNEIDER, ALANIS KYLAR 
9120 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMPSON, MATTHEW CODY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
STEWART, ERIC D 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II HEROIN
---
SUMMEROW, BREANNA GENICE 
712 EAST 41 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
---
TURNER, ROBERT 
6812 SUNALAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO 
2601 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
WATTS, PATRICK LAVAR 
908 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WIMPY, ELYSIA LASHAY 
4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073031 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY


