Warner Park Pool And Splashpad To Open Next Week

Friday, May 21, 2021

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly made minor updates to his executive order this week, affirming that the Warner Park Pool and Splashpad will officially open on May 29, following a soft opening two days prior.

The Kelly administration also reiterated that it plans to open YFD centers and relaunch summer camps, and on Tuesday will present a plan to City Council to safely reopen these vital community facilities.

Mayor Kelly said, “Like many Chattanoogans, I am excited to see the tremendous progress our city has made in reopening our most popular and important facilities, and as we continue forward I would ask our residents to get fully vaccinated if they are able to do so.

We are closely monitoring infection and vaccination rates, and I would ask every resident to do this not only for their own health, but for the health of their loved ones and our most vulnerable residents.”

Unvaccinated individuals are still asked to wear masks indoors and when around others, according to CDC guidelines.

All residents must continue  to follow guidance at their workplace and at local businesses, which as private entities have the right to set their own guidelines. Residents should continue to keep masks on their person in case they wish to frequent a business or location that requires them.

The CDC still recommends passengers to wear a mask on public transportation and within transportation hubs, and federal rules still require mask and social-distancing precautions in airports and on commercial flights. The CDC also recommends that residents cover their faces and practice social distancing at the doctor, in a hospital and in long-term care facilities such as a nursing home. Those rules also apply in prisons, jails or homeless shelters.

Residents are advised to be mindful of symptoms of COVID-19, especially if they have been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.

People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities. They may need to keep taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19.


