One Of Downtown's Tallest, Biggest Townhomes Has Almost $2 Million Price Tag

One of Chattanooga's tallest and most spacious townhomes is set to go under construction soon - with a price tag of $1,999,000.

The unit at 215 Walnut St. at the corner of Aquarium Way will be the final spot in the Walnut Hill complex that was started by Dale Mabee and Don and Mike Moon. It was later handed off to the Ball family of Tower Construction Company.

The corner unit will feature four stories - a floor higher than others in the block that goes down to Cherry Street and south to Third Street.

It will include four bedrooms and six baths as part of its 5,235 square feet.

The second floor will be "completely dedicated to an over-sized entertainment space that opens to the large covered deck with fireplace."

There are covered porches on the first two floors and a balcony area on the third as well as a small balcony on the fourth floor that will have a dramatic overview of downtown.