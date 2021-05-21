 Friday, May 21, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

One Of Downtown's Tallest, Biggest Townhomes Has Almost $2 Million Price Tag

One of Chattanooga's tallest and most spacious townhomes is set to go under construction soon - with a price tag of $1,999,000.

The unit at 215 Walnut St. at the corner of Aquarium Way will be the final spot in the Walnut Hill complex that was started by Dale Mabee and Don and Mike Moon. It was later handed off to the Ball family of Tower Construction Company.

The corner unit will feature four stories - a floor higher than others in the block that goes down to Cherry Street and south to Third Street.

It will include four bedrooms and six baths as part of its 5,235 square feet.

The second floor will be "completely dedicated to an over-sized entertainment space that opens to the large covered deck with fireplace."

There are covered porches on the first two floors and a balcony area on the third as well as a small balcony on the fourth floor that will have a dramatic overview of downtown.

 

 

 


Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

No Injuries Reported In Minor Accident Involving Bradley County School Bus


Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Bradley County School Bus #20 was involved in a minor accident at the intersection of Durkee Road and Spring Place Road Friday afternoon. There were seven students on the bus at the ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely intoxicated and required that EMS respond. Both women were checked out by EMS and EMS deemed that they did not need to be transported to the hospital. Police found out that both of the women ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-526 relating to the appropriation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selective Racism

When someone says "race matters", that, by definition, infers that "skin color matters". They have, thereby identified themselves as A Racist. To accept that "black lives matter" and reject "all lives matter" is perhaps the most racist thing that someone could say. Therefore, when legislation mandates that a person of a particular color be treated differently (positively or ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: To Idaho (With Comments)

The state of Oregon has allegedly gotten so bad that a big crowd host of citizenry is ready to change license plates. That’s nothing new; people are leaving the liberal ‘woke’ states like California and Illinois in record numbers, but this is far different; these disgruntled and, quite frankly, furious residents who have had enough of the “Democrat rule” are keeping their dirt – ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


