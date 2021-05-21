Georgia Has 38 More COVID Deaths, 584 New Cases
Friday, May 21, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 38 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,906.
There are 584 new cases, as that total reaches 892,688 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,086, which is an increase of 92 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,787 cases, up 8; 64 deaths; 259 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,253 cases, down 1; 63 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,236 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,653 cases, up 8; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,937 cases; 231 deaths; 765 hospitalizations