Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-526 relating to the appropriation and disbursement of municipal funds to non-profit charitable and civic organizations and relating to the approval for purchasing requisitions in Section 2-547.



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation



a. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 200 block of West 25th Street, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Transportation) (Rescinded on 05-11-2021)

MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley between 25th Street and 26th Street on the northern portion of the alley right-of-way from West 25th Street to a point being 92.5’ feet in length with the remaining alley right-of-way remaining open and the entrance to the West 26th Street alley right-of-way will remain open to allow access to Hamlett Chapel CME Church property for off-street parking, as detailed on the attached map. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)



VII. Resolutions:



FINANCE



a. A resolution authorizing payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development District for 2021 assessment dues, in the amount of $35,211.54, and the Regional Tourism Initiative, in the amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $40,211.54.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-18-010-201 to J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, MBWWTP-Warehouse Improvements and Implementation of Vulnerability Recommendations, for the contract amount of $7,358,493.00, plus a contingency amount of $370,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $7,728,493.00, subject to availability of funds. (District 1)



c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 5 for Jacobs Engineering Group relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Program Management for Consent Decree Implementation, a Consent Decree Project, for the renewal of year five (5) of the five (5) year program, in the amount of $3,401,912.96, for a revised contract amount of $13,589,348.70. (Consent Decree)



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew year four (4) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket contracts for professional services for the support of Wastewater Capital Improvements Program, Contract No. W-18-001 (Resolution No. 29413) for the nineteen (19) consultant firms listed that submitted qualifications in the six (6) different categories per their qualification package, in the amount of $7,056,500.00: (1) AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure, Inc.; (4) Arcadis U.S., Inc.; (5) Brown and Caldwell; (6) Burns and McDonnel Engineering Company, Inc.; (7) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (8) C2RL, Inc.; (9) CDM Smith; (10) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (11) Fulghum Macindoe & Associates, Inc.; (12) Gresham Smith & Partners; (13) Hazen and Sawyer; (14) HDR Engineering, Inc.; (15) Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; (16) Lamar Dunn and Associates; (17) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (18) Volkert, Inc.; and (19) W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc.



e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to extend an agreement with Club Prophet Systems to provide city golf courses with point of sale and reservation software for the period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2023, for a cost of $13,000.00 per year, for a total amount of $26,000.00.



Transportation



f. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with AECOM relative to Contract No. T-15-010 for professional services associated with the Manufacturers Road/Hamm Road Gateway Project construction engineering and inspection, in the amount of $90,285.22. (District 1)



g. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of construction engineering and materials testing services relative to projects that receive state and federal funds through TDOT, for a total amount not to exceed $250,000.00.



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Committee Reports.



X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):



? City Attorney to Announce Settlements



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.



