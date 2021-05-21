 Friday, May 21, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, May 21, 2021

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

FINANCE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-526 relating to the appropriation and disbursement of municipal funds to non-profit charitable and civic organizations and relating to the approval for purchasing requisitions in Section 2-547.

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

a. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 200 block of West 25th Street, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Transportation) (Rescinded on 05-11-2021)
MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley between 25th Street and 26th Street on the northern portion of the alley right-of-way from West 25th Street to a point being 92.5’ feet in length with the remaining alley right-of-way remaining open and the entrance to the West 26th Street alley right-of-way will remain open to allow access to Hamlett Chapel CME Church property for off-street parking, as detailed on the attached map. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)
                      
VII. Resolutions:

FINANCE

a. A resolution authorizing payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development District for 2021 assessment dues, in the amount of $35,211.54, and the Regional Tourism Initiative, in the amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $40,211.54.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-18-010-201 to J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, MBWWTP-Warehouse Improvements and Implementation of Vulnerability Recommendations, for the contract amount of $7,358,493.00, plus a contingency amount of $370,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $7,728,493.00, subject to availability of funds. (District 1)

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 5 for Jacobs Engineering Group relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Program Management for Consent Decree Implementation, a Consent Decree Project, for the renewal of year five (5) of the five (5) year program, in the amount of $3,401,912.96, for a revised contract amount of $13,589,348.70. (Consent Decree)

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew year four (4) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket contracts for professional services for the support of Wastewater Capital Improvements Program, Contract No. W-18-001 (Resolution No. 29413) for the nineteen (19) consultant firms listed that submitted qualifications in the six (6) different categories per their qualification package, in the amount of $7,056,500.00: (1) AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure, Inc.; (4) Arcadis U.S., Inc.; (5) Brown and Caldwell; (6) Burns and McDonnel Engineering Company, Inc.; (7) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (8) C2RL, Inc.; (9) CDM Smith; (10) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (11) Fulghum Macindoe & Associates, Inc.; (12) Gresham Smith & Partners; (13) Hazen and Sawyer; (14) HDR Engineering, Inc.; (15) Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; (16) Lamar Dunn and Associates; (17) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (18) Volkert, Inc.; and (19) W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc.
                                 
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to extend an agreement with Club Prophet Systems to provide city golf courses with point of sale and reservation software for the period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2023, for a cost of $13,000.00 per year, for a total amount of $26,000.00.

Transportation

f. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with AECOM relative to Contract No. T-15-010 for professional services associated with the Manufacturers Road/Hamm Road Gateway Project construction engineering and inspection, in the amount of $90,285.22. (District 1)

g. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of construction engineering and materials testing services relative to projects that receive state and federal funds through TDOT, for a total amount not to exceed $250,000.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):

? City Attorney to Announce Settlements

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.
                
TUESDAY, JUNE 1, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation

a. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 200 block of West 25th Street, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Transportation) (Rescinded on 05-11-2021)
MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley between 25th Street and 26th Street on the northern portion of the alley right-of-way from West 25th Street to a point being 92.5’ feet in length with the remaining alley right-of-way remaining open and the entrance to the West 26th Street alley right-of-way will remain open to allow access to Hamlett Chapel CME Church property for off-street parking, as detailed on the attached map. (Alternate Version) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)

6. Ordinances - First Reading:

FINANCE

a. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usual and ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, and September 2021, pending the adoption of the 2021-2022 annual budget.
                      
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

b. MR-2021-0049 Chattanooga Christian School c/o Chad Dirkse (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1100 block of West 33rd Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)

7. Resolutions:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the Purchasing Agent to enter into an agreement with the University of Chattanooga at Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for professional education services for the Chattanooga City Council during the next 12 months for up to 450 hours total faculty time and up to 270 hours graduate assistant time during the 2021 calendar year, for a total educational training cost not to exceed $47,236.00.

HUMAN RESOURCES

b. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Ronald C. Drumeller, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) as the Executive Director for the Air Pollution Control Bureau, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.

c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Melissa Mortimer, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Michael Varnell to the Board of Electrical Examiners.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, GA, relative to Contract No. W-12-029-201, Friars Branch Interceptor and Basin Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $1,373,945.57, to release the remaining contingency of $200,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $8,163,445.93. (District 5) (Consent Decree)
                                   
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for WSB USA, Inc. (formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff, Inc.) relative to Contract No. W-12-029-101, Friars Branch Interceptor and Basin Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $3,833.94, for a revised contract amount of $1,822,992.06. (District 5) (Consent Decree)

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-20-029-201 to P&C Construction of Chattanooga, TN, YFD Gym Floor Replacement for Glenwood YFD Center, in the amount of $89,105.00, plus a contingency amount of $9,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $98,105.00. (District 9)

h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hamilton County relative to the Courts Community Service Program for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 between the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


May 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

May 21, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

May 21, 2021

No Injuries Reported In Minor Accident Involving Bradley County School Bus


Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Bradley County School Bus #20 was involved in a minor accident at the intersection of Durkee Road and Spring Place Road Friday afternoon. There were seven students on the bus at the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely intoxicated and required that EMS respond. Both women were checked out by EMS and EMS deemed that they did not need to be transported to the hospital. Police found out that both of the women ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-526 relating to the appropriation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selective Racism

When someone says "race matters", that, by definition, infers that "skin color matters". They have, thereby identified themselves as A Racist. To accept that "black lives matter" and reject "all lives matter" is perhaps the most racist thing that someone could say. Therefore, when legislation mandates that a person of a particular color be treated differently (positively or ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: To Idaho (With Comments)

The state of Oregon has allegedly gotten so bad that a big crowd host of citizenry is ready to change license plates. That’s nothing new; people are leaving the liberal ‘woke’ states like California and Illinois in record numbers, but this is far different; these disgruntled and, quite frankly, furious residents who have had enough of the “Democrat rule” are keeping their dirt – ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors