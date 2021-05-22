Police Blotter: Officer Says Car Went By So Fast On 153 It Made His Patrol Vehicle Shake; Man Resting On Sidewalk At Dollar General Just Needed A Break

Police initiated a traffic stop on Highway 153 SB. Police asked the driver why he was driving so fast. The man said he was not speeding, however the officer explained to him that he drove by him so fast that he shook the patrol vehicle while it was in motion. No warrants were found on the man and he was sent on his way with a warning.



* * *

Police asked the man and woman to leave. Both of them left without incident.



* * *



Police responded to a disorder at the Chatt Inn, 2000 E. 23rd St. A woman told police that a homeless black male approached her as she was packing to leave her room and asked if she had any cigarettes. She said she gave him a pack of cigarettes along with a face mask and a phone charger. She said that roughly 45 minutes later she was unable to find her purse and wasn't sure if the man took it or if it was misplaced. Police checked the area for the man, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description. After leaving the area the woman called in and had police return to the scene. She had located her wallet with cash and cards inside, but was still unable to find her purse with iPhone. She, as well as her son who was helping her pack, both said they didn't see the man take her purse when he left. The woman had no serial number information on the iPhone. Police are classifying it as lost property.



* * *



A woman on Linden Hall Road told police she was the current resident and had returned home to find her front entry door standing open. When checking the door, police found no signs of forced entry. Police checked the interior of the residence and found no one inside. The woman then checked the residence and said that nothing had been disturbed or taken from the residence.



* * *



While on a call on Wilcox Boulevard, an officer recognized a fake temporary vehicle tag on the vehicle a man was getting into, and seized it. The tag was turned into Property.



* * *



An officer was flagged down by a black male who identified himself and said he was angry as he had been "disrespected" by the clerk in the Circle K, 1005 Hixson Pike. He said that he wanted a refund of $1.75 for the air dispenser not working correctly and the cashier would not give it to him. He said he then left in his vehicle. Police spoke with the cashier at the Circle K. She said the man had been acting very disorderly and intimidating her.



* * *



A manager at the Publix, 400 N. Market St., told police that a black male with twists and gray pants was being disorderly by asking customers for money and harassing them. At one point, the manager said he asked the man to leave, and he did not. Police tried to locate the man, but could not. The manager said he wanted the man trespassed.



* * *



Police responded to a disorder at the Speedway, 2245 Hickory Valley Road. Police spoke with a man who said he was just trying to help people at the gas station and did not mean to cause a scene. The man said he was headed to the Motel 6 on Brainerd Road. He left heading towards the bus stop on Lee Highway.



* * *



A man called police from the Marriott Hotel, 1100 Carter St., and said that while he was walking, he was being followed by a gold Nissan sedan. He said the vehicle was being driven by a light-skinned black male with long hair. He said that the driver was following him and asked, "Where are the police at?" The man said he responded by saying he didn't know, but the gold sedan still followed him. The man said he went inside the Marriott hotel to call police. With the man's consent, police drove him to the place he was staying on Poplar Street Court without incident. Police were unable to locate the suspect or the suspect vehicle.



* * *



A man on Central Avenue called police and said that a former girlfriend came to his residence and was causing a disorder because he did not want to be with her. Police spoke to the former girlfriend and she agreed to leave and did so without incident.



* * *



Employees at Bobcat, 4288 Bonny Oaks Dr., called police because they found a guitar in a case outside their fence line.



* * *



Police located a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT at 4020 Lotis St. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen and the Clay County Sheriff's Office was notified of the recovery. The vehicle was locked and there was no notable property visible. The vehicle was towed to Reliable Towing, 2700 Bliss Ave. N.



* * *



A man told police that his truck had been stolen. He said he left his truck in the old Waffle House parking lot, 7035 Hwy. 153, at 5:15 a.m. to go turkey hunting. He said when he came back to the parking lot around 3 p.m., his truck was gone. Police contacted NCIC and put the truck in as stolen. Red Bank Police later located the stolen motor vehicle and the owner was notified and arrived on the scene. The vehicle was released and removed out of NCIC.



* * *



A woman called police and said she was traveling south on W. Shepherd Road when she struck a pothole in the roadway. This caused her front left tire to be damaged. Her vehicle was not drivable due to the damage and the vehicle was towed via AAA.



* * *



* * *



Police responded to a suspicious person on Highway 58. Officers spoke with a woman who was visibly upset. The woman said she just wanted to be left alone. Officers asked her if there was anything they could for her. She said there was nothing they could do.



* * *



A wallet was found at the entrance to Chattanooga Christian School, 1108 W. 33rd St. The man who found the wallet turned it into police. There was no money inside the wallet, but there was a debit card as well as a GA ID and a school ID to CCS for the same person. The school was closed and the officer was unable to locate a contact number for the person. The wallet and its contents were taken to Chattanooga Property Division.



* * *



A woman told police that she was pulling out of a parking space in her Toyota SIE at the Mellow Mushroom on Broad Street when she tapped a white Mercedes. She said there was no damage to either vehicle and the driver of the Mercedes proceeded to leave and did not wish to make a report. The woman also did not wish to make a crash report, but did want to document the incident.

* * *

A man called police from the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., and said a white male came up to him in the parking lot and asked to use his phone to call someone. He said he let the man use his phone and looked away for a second. He said he then turned back and noticed the man was gone and had taken his phone. He said the man was wearing a yellow LS shirt and a white hat. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man who took the phone.



* * *



A man told police he left his car in the parking lot at Erlanger, 1635 Gunbarrel Road, went to work and, upon returning, found the passenger side of his car damaged. The cameras in the area do not have line of sight for the parking spot he had parked in. It is unknown who or what caused the damage. Police noted the damage appears to be possibly over $500.



* * *



A verbal disorder was reported at a residence on W. 51st Street. A man told police he had been in an argument with a woman and now wanted her to leave the residence. The woman said she needed to wait for a ride, which the man was okay with, as long as she stayed outside. There was also a second man on scene who both knew and he offered to help keep the peace between the two. This was agreeable to all people involved.



* * *



A woman told police that between 7-9 p.m. she lost her wallet somewhere in the area of the Tennessee Aquarium. She was unable to locate her lost property and requested police make a report in the event it is recovered.



* * *



Police arrived at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., to find a man acting hysterical because his ex-girlfriend, who he has a TPO from, was at the hotel attempting to reserve a hotel room. He told police that she has been stalking him and living out of her car just to spy on him. The ex-girlfriend denied stalking him, but said she has a boyfriend that lives close to the hotel and the two just happened upon each other. She said she would have not come near the hotel if she had known he was staying there. She told police that she would find another hotel across town to stay at, as to not cause a problem. She then left the area.



* * *



The owner of Fabric Care Laundry, 5310 Brainerd Road, called police to request they go by the business and ask two panhandlers to leave. Officers spoke with the two panhandlers. Neither had any active warrants and they both left peacefully.



* * *



A man on N. Holly Street told police someone stole his TN license plate sometime during the night. He said the person entered his unlocked vehicle, took personal items (vehicle's registration) and damaged the front windshield, along with damaging the passenger door/window. No suspect information is available. The license plate was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A man told police he was walking on S. Kelly Street when a dog came out and tried to attack him. He said had been walking on the opposite side of the road from the house where the dog came from. The gate was broken at the location. Police have previously interacted with the dog and never have found it to be aggressive. The dog's owner exited her residence to retrieve her dog. The man said he believed the woman was trying to attack him when she exited to get her dog. Police instructed the woman to secure her gate and keep the dog inside. She said the man threw a brick at her dog. The man wished to have the incident documented.



* * *



Police responded to 1106 O'Grady Dr. to assist with traffic for a semi-truck that had run off the roadway and gotten stuck in a ditch. Mostellers Towing responded to the scene and pulled the vehicle out, with no damage occurring. The 2021 Freightliner, belonging to the "J.C.T." John Christner Trucking Inc., was escorted back onto Interstate 24.



* * *



A caller reported a car on the roadway at 108 Shallowford Road. Police found a broken down vehicle in the middle of the roadway and checked the vehicle out on info channel, which came back as not stolen. Doug Yates Towing towed the vehicle.



* * *



A woman told police she was at Chattanooga Billiard Club, 110 Jordan Dr., a couple of nights ago and lost her phone. She said she thinks someone may have picked it up and taken it home, and she needs to make a police report before going to her T-Mobile store.



* * *



A man told police that while he was inside Brainerd Baptist Church, 300 Brookfield Ave., from 1-4:30 p.m., someone took his Ford Explorer. He said the key was in the vehicle and it was unlocked. A BOLO was issued and the vehicle was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A neighbor told police a person was inside an abandoned house at 511 Terrell St. and he wanted to make sure the person was allowed to be there. Police spoke to and identified a man in the house, who said he was using the bathroom on the property. Police told the man to move along and not to come back. Police were unable to trespass the man because they were unable to make contact with the owners of the property.



* * *



Suspicious activity was reported on the side of a business at 1216 E. Main St. A caller told police there were several people on the side of the business where there is not supposed to be anyone. They also said one man appeared to be going thorough a purse and pulling out prescription pill bottles. Police spoke with the man, who said the items were his and he was just making jewelry out of the items that he had. He said they were all homeless and waiting for the mission to open so they could go there for the night. All the people were run through info channel and none of them had any active warrants. They were all trespassed from the property and told there were signs posted for no loitering.



* * *



A man living on Timber Knoll Drive told officers that while he was in his apartment and it was storming and windy outside, a tree fell on his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot. Officers observed that a tree was lying on the top of the vehicle. The roof was heavily dented, the rear window was shattered and the trunk was dented. It is unclear if there is any further damage. The man requested a report be made for his insurance company.



* * *



A suspicious person was reported at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy. The caller said there was a man lying outside of the store on the sidewalk and they wished to have the man checked on. Police spoke with the man, who said that he had a hotel room nearby, but that he just needed a break from it. The man did not appear to be in any distress and police left the scene without incident.