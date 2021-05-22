 Saturday, May 22, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 24 More Coronavirus Deaths And 462 New Cases

Saturday, May 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,930.

There are 462 new cases, as that total reaches 893,116 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,171, which is an increase of 85 from Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,793 cases, up 6; 65 deaths, up 1; 261 hospitalizations, up 2

Chattooga County: 2,252 cases, down 1; 64 deaths, up 1; 184 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,237 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,652 cases, down 1; 79 deaths, down 1; 292 hospitalizations, down 2

Whitfield County: 14,936 cases, down 1; 229 deaths, down 2; 763 hospitalizations, down 2

Police Blotter: Owner Of Vehicle Found On Brown Acres 14th Hole Said He Was Being Chased; Nothing Going On In Room 226 At Lee Highway Motel

PHOTOS: Areas Around Bluff View Art District Get Cleanup

Opinion

Grateful To Be A Chattanoogan

Yesterday, I had the opportunity to take my grandson on a walk. I strapped him in his fancy new stroller. We walked across Walnut Street bridge and he watched doggies and little kids. The weather was delightful. At the end of the bridge we took a right and went down so that we could walk back across Market Street bridge. As expected, by this point, he was taking a nap. I noticed ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

With predictably the worst school year ever coming to a close, The Saturday Funnies is changing its format slightly to include a Weekly Test of Wisdom. This past year was most certainly not the teachers’ fault, not the students’ fault, or not the parents’ fault; none of us has ever confronted a monster more devastating than the COVID-19 virus. Due to the collective wisdom of the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Time I Broke The Soap Box Derby Car

When you work in the media, especially when you are actually "on the air," you are asked to make personal appearances. I have always made myself available for appearances any time I could and when I came to Chattanooga in 1975, I remember my very first one. I had only been working at WDXB radio for a few weeks when I was asked to appear at a big Soap Box Derby race in Harrison. ... (click for more)


