Georgia Has 24 More Coronavirus Deaths And 462 New Cases
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,930.
There are 462 new cases, as that total reaches 893,116 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,171, which is an increase of 85 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,793 cases, up 6; 65 deaths, up 1; 261 hospitalizations, up 2
Chattooga County: 2,252 cases, down 1; 64 deaths, up 1; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,237 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,652 cases, down 1; 79 deaths, down 1; 292 hospitalizations, down 2
Whitfield County: 14,936 cases, down 1; 229 deaths, down 2; 763 hospitalizations, down 2