Georgia Has 24 More Coronavirus Deaths And 462 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,930.There are 462 new cases, as that total reaches 893,116 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 63,171, which is an increase of 85 from Friday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,793 cases, up 6; 65 deaths, up 1; 261 hospitalizations, up 2Chattooga County: 2,252 cases, down 1; 64 deaths, up 1; 184 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,237 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,652 cases, down 1; 79 deaths, down 1; 292 hospitalizations, down 2Whitfield County: 14,936 cases, down 1; 229 deaths, down 2; 763 hospitalizations, down 2

