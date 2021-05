Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES

1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795642

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF COCAINE(SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF ROXYCODONEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN76 NORTH NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY---CRAVEY, REBECCA LYNN902 OAK VILLAGE CT DANDRIDGE, 37725Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRUMSEY, MONTRELL3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVENPORT, BRYSON G194 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT I CHATTANOOGA, 374215618Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FITCH, MARIO DANYELL915 S Crest Rd Chattanooga, 374045926Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GATES, ROBERT A4221 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101436Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GIBSON, KENNETH LLOYD704 RUNYON DR RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GOLSON, JESSIE LEE725 HUNNINGTON WAY NW LILBURN, 30047Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY---GREER, COREY JAMMAL2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211718Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HARTLINE, JOSEPH S1337 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HORTON, ADAM LAMAR2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS1405 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---JOHANSON, AMANDA MARIE727 EAT 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARREST---LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS3719 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEMAY, SEAN PAUL157 COUNTY ROAD 510 ENGLEWOOD, 373295220Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---MCMAHAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN178 MAPLE WAY RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---MCROY, STEVEN KYLE6617 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 373419649Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---OLDHAM, RALPH EDWARD1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OWENS, DAVID LEE1121 LENA LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATEL, JIGNESH B222 SUITE W SEQUOYAH ACCESS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---SCOTCHELL, FRED LAWRENCE3124 NOBLE VALLEY DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37214Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SCOTT, MATTHEW212 WEST SIDE STREET , 37303Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, FREDDIE GRADY3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071809Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMITH, KELLY DENISE4221 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STAFFORD, BRAD JUSTIN1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE---STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK829 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SUNDERLAND, JOSHUA EVAN1117 SUNDERLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE4007 PORCH ROCK RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TORRES-ORTIZ, CARLOS2333 OKLAND ST AURORA, 80010Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TROXLER, TRAVIS REID4309 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TUCKER, ZHANAE UNIQUEMEECHION1236 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHEELER, THOMAS ELLIS1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022706Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WHITT, DONIELLE6200 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---WOODEN, JAMES MICHAEL318 W SCMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WRIGHT, APRIL RENA7914 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA