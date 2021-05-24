Police Blotter: Large White Retriever Is Accomplice In Mansion Hill Chase; Man Asleep On Glenacre Court Bench Thought He Was In A Park

An officer observed a white sedan run a red light at 1300 Dallas Road. A view of the driver was obscured by a large white retriever sitting upright in the front passenger seat. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated, turned into the Riverview Grande Apartments (formerly Mansion Hill) and eluded police. The officer observed the car had struck the curb with the right rear tire at Dallas Road and Notting Hill when making a right turn.

The officer remained in the area and several minutes later observed what appeared to be the vehicle in a previously empty parking space near the corner of Notting Hill and Mansion Circle. The located vehicle appeared to have white hairs in the front passenger seat and an abrasion to the right rear tire. Several database searches revealed the owner of the vehicle to be a person in Bean Station, TN. An unknown white male was observed watching the officer from a distance, and he then walked away with a white retriever-type dog and disappeared into an unknown apartment. Adequate information was not developed on scene to pursue any further and the officer had to depart the area due to a priority call.* * *An alarm went off at Brown Fence Company, 4156 S. Creek Road. Officers searched the surrounding area to find a light was left on at the business and the door was left unlocked. Officers cleared the building to find no one was there. Dispatch tried reaching a responsible party for this business, but was unable to locate a number. The next-door business owner gave police a number to call for the owner of Brown Fence Company. Police called the number three times and all times it went straight to voicemail. Police left a voice mail for the responsible party letting them know their door was unsecured.* * *A man at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 5000 New Country Dr., told police that his red 2007 Honda Civic (AL) was stolen and was driven away from the Inn before police arrived (unknown direction of travel). He said there was red duct tape on the front bumper, and that his Smith & Wesson .38 revolver was in the glove box. He did not have the serial number. Police searched the area and did not locate the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered as stolen into NCIC. It was also BOLO'ed to officers countywide.* * *A woman from a residence on Robbins Street told police that someone was on her porch. Police did not observe anyone while on scene. Police added this residence to the watch list for two weeks.* * *A vandalism was reported at East Brainerd Coin Laundry, 7539 E. Brainerd Road. A man walked into the laundromat around 4:50 a.m. and attempted to saw open the coin machine. The laundromat owner said there is a shock sensor and alarm on the coin machine that began to go off. The man then grabbed his belongings and left. He was wearing a white ball cap, red handkerchief over his face, an orange long-sleeved shirt with writing on the sleeves and a big logo on the back, jeans, boots and a backpack.* * *A woman called police about dead grass at New Harrison Memorial Cemetery, 5740 Hwy. 58. She said that her parents are buried there and the caretaker has killed the grass around the gravesites. She said she does not know who the owner of the property is and does not currently have proof that they own that particular grave site. She said she and her sister are in contact with the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County in order to resolve the issue and she needs a police report in order to pursue it further.* * *A disorder was reported at a home on Jenkins Road. A woman told police she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend. She said they were only yelling at each other and nothing else happened.* * *A woman on E. 44th St. told police that earlier that day her ex and his girlfriend had driven by her home and made threats to damage her property. She said she saw a video on Facebook they had posted and she showed it to police. The video shows the ex and his girlfriend in a vehicle driving by the residence and making threats. The woman said she wished to have this documented in case anything happened and to hopefully prevent the ex from accusing her of harassment or anything. The woman and her ex have had issues previously. Her ex is known to drive a black Yukon and a silver Toyota Camry.* * *A suspicious person was reported on E. 11th St. Police responded with backup by EMS. Police found the woman reported and she was checked out by EMS and cleared. Police were able to speak with the woman, who was able to positively identify herself. The woman was checked for any outstanding warrants, none which showed active.* * *A person walking on Mountain Creek Road called police when they found an ID. The person wished to remain anonymous. Police turned the ID into CPD's Property Division.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. Officers spoke with a loss prevention employee who said a women left the store with $300 worth of merchandise. The employee said the woman has come there multiple times and stolen things. The woman left in a maroon four-door sedan with two other people. Loss prevention was unable to get the tag of the vehicle.* * *A man met police at the Mapco, 6514 Ringgold Road. He said he was traveling south on I-75 in the far left lane when the front passenger side window ($300) shattered. A few seconds later he said he observed a black SUV (TN) pass by him at a high rate of speed traveling west on I-24. The man said he followed the SUV until they reached the intersection of Colonial Drive and N. Moore Road. He said he believed the occupant of the black SUV threw an object at the window, however the item could not be found. The man's son was in the front passenger seat and his two daughters were in the rear passenger seats during the incident. None of the occupants sustained any injuries. The man was given a complaint card for insurance purposes.* * *Police pulled over a red Ford Mustang for expired tag at 5400 Hwy. 153. Police spoke with the driver/owner and passenger. The expired tag was the only violation. There were no active warrants on either of them. A verbal warning was given.* * *A night clerk at the Speedway, 4355 Hwy. 58, told police an unknown black male entered the store and took two 12-packs of beer along with two bottles of beer and four cases of different kinds of candy and then exited the store without paying for the items. The clerk said the man then left headed south on Highway 58.* * *A suspicious man was reported at 7400 Preston Circle. Officers located a homeless man camped out at the top of the hill near the entrance to Preston Circle subdivision. Officers spoke with the man who was the only occupant in the tent/area. Officers suggested he gather his belongings, along with any and all trash, and move on. The man was cooperative and did not have any warrants. The man had tattoos of a woman on his right calf and a dragon on his right bicep.* * *A woman on Flower Branch told police her vehicle had been stolen. She said she believed her car had been locked, but she was not sure. She said she was sure the keys were not in the vehicle. She had the keys inside the house. She said she had last seen the vehicle at 1 a.m. and when she woke up that morning, it was gone. The vehicle was a 2014 black two-door Honda Accord with nothing distinguishing. No suspect information is known. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. Later that morning, while an officer was checking known hot spots for stolen vehicles, he observed a newer Honda Accord and discovered it was the same vehicle reported as stolen from Flower Branch. Police contacted the woman who owned the vehicle. Police did not observe any keys with the vehicle and observed the vehicle appeared to be drivable. The woman responded to the scene and drove the vehicle to her home. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.* * *A man working at a site on Mitchell Avenue told police he was a construction worker and wanted a vehicle towed due to it being in his way. Police observed the vehicle to be on private property and informed the worker that the police cannot tow vehicles on private property.

* * *



A person on Glenacre Court called police about a man asleep on their bench. Police asked the man what he was doing there and he said that he was just trying to sleep. He told police that he thought he was in a park. Police informed him that he was on someone's private property and he apologized and left the area.