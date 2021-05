Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN

7612 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

BALLARD, MARKEE

1809 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO

3613 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072040

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

---

BROOKS, PAMELA SHALAN

3013 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURNEY, PORTIA ASTAR

4649 MEMORIAL DR RM 144 DECATUR, 30032

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

CASE, JADE M

3403 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE NMN4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE---DECOUTEAU, JOSHUA MATTHEW1788 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215497Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DELUCA, DANIEL MICHAEL1157 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DILLON, JAMES EVAN451 SCARLET DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DUVALL, BENJAMIN WADE ELLIOTT3030 NORTH PORTER ST WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE807 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EVANS, LAKENDRA N3405 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT (SIMPLE ASSAULT)---FLEETWOOD, DEANGELO JERRELL3405 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FLORES, ISREAL214 EASTELING DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---FOWLER, RUSTY LEE9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLDER, LUCAS SHANE5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, KENYA RENAE914 DONALDSON RD APT 109 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENTASSAULTVANDALISM---KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT1702 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, MARQUESHA CHANTELL707 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT (SIMPLE)---LEFTRIDGE, DERRICK4703 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE (PRINC---LONG, DUSTIN HAROLD501 MEADOW LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---LOPEZ-SALES, SEE GIOUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MARSHALL, HALEY NICOLE1908 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN8887 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCCROSKEY, PORSCHE MARIE6847 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT3109 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---NAIL, STACY LEE3542 MTN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---NAPIER, JAMES PATRICK19 N ANN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PAPANIKOLAS, LANNY6806 SOUTH WALKER MILL DRIVE SALT LAKE, 84121Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PARKS, JAMES JOSEPH5700 ROPER ST APT A2 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT SIMPLE (DOMESTIC)---PETTY, TAYHIA J4815 TOMAHAWK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PIERCE, ROGER L721 MANCHESTER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT---POTTER, ROGER LAMARHOMELESS8231 APPISON PIKE, 37363Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYFAILURE TO APPEAR---RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3104 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072201Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---ROSE, GREGORY R115 HOWARD RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SALES, ROSE LAMAN914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, ALICIA KAY5901 HICKORY HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHELTON, LASHONDA SHANELLE3336 PINEWOOD AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS2904 E37 ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STOKES, JAMES KYLE6315 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDOG AT LARGEVACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS---TOWNSEND, RUTH EUGENAL1313 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033103Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---VANDIVER, PAUL RALPHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37418Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)