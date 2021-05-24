 Monday, May 24, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Elderly Woman Taken To Hospital After Fire On W. 39th Street

- photo by CFD

An elderly woman was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following an early morning house fire on W. 39th Street on Monday.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 1700 block just after 12:30 a.m.

Quint 14, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1 and Squad 20 (Red Shift) found smoke and fire showing on arrival. Quint 14 and Ladder 1 made an aggressive attack and knocked down the fire while other companies conducted a primary search.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This capped off a busy couple of days for the CFD. Crews worked multiple residential fires and conducted a big rescue operation, in addition to many other calls for service.


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Walker County Arrest Report For May 17-23

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 17-23: SAINT RICHARD ALLEN W/M 56 OFFICER CARTER DUI LUCAS GABRIELLA KAYLEY W/F 23 OFFICER HAVEN BATTERY FVA ISON SARAH NICHOLE W/F 34 ... (click for more)

Don't Pick My Heroes For Me - And Response

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Wild Geese’ Poem

Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “ Mind you, ... (click for more)

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


