Elderly Woman Taken To Hospital After Fire On W. 39th Street

An elderly woman was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following an early morning house fire on W. 39th Street on Monday.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 1700 block just after 12:30 a.m.

Quint 14, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1 and Squad 20 (Red Shift) found smoke and fire showing on arrival. Quint 14 and Ladder 1 made an aggressive attack and knocked down the fire while other companies conducted a primary search.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This capped off a busy couple of days for the CFD. Crews worked multiple residential fires and conducted a big rescue operation, in addition to many other calls for service.