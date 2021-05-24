 Monday, May 24, 2021 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A 2nd State Driver's License Office In Chattanooga Closes Due To COVID-19 Issues

Monday, May 24, 2021

County Clerk Bill Knowles said Monday he had just learned that the state driver’s license office on Bonny Oaks Drive will be closed until June 1 due to COVID-related issues.

 

The Dayton Boulevard state driver’s license office has been closed for COVID reasons for several days, and will not reopen until Tuesday.

 

The County Clerk's Room 201 Courthouse office is available to process renewals, duplicates, address changes, and accept REAL ID applications.

 

Services other than REAL ID are available at a state kiosk located in the Bonny Oaks tag lobby.


AccuWeather Says Summer Will Arrive Early As Heat Wave Sets In On Southeast

Temperatures have already been on the rise over the past few days across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer level heat and humidity, some of which could break some daily records for late May. As a slow-moving storm brought cold air and snow to parts of the West and severe storms in the ... (click for more)

No Mask Requirement For The Fully Vaccinated At CSCC

On May 14, the Tennessee Board of Regents followed the guidance released from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks on campus. Effective immediately, all Cleveland State Community College sites will reflect these same guidelines. Cleveland State is not making vaccinations mandatory for anyone one on campus or off-site centers, however; the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Pick My Heroes For Me - And Response

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Wild Geese’ Poem

Out of the blue, one of my dearest friends of all time writes to me from afar and reveals, “My phone’s acting funny… Or more likely, I don’t know how to use it. Anyway, I found this poem nearly a decade ago. Man, it really registered with me… I’m sharing with you, partially to check out whether I’m even semi-normal, – does it impact you, too? Talk about tears… “ Mind you, ... (click for more)

Sports

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


