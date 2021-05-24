A 2nd State Driver's License Office In Chattanooga Closes Due To COVID-19 Issues

County Clerk Bill Knowles said Monday he had just learned that the state driver’s license office on Bonny Oaks Drive will be closed until June 1 due to COVID-related issues.

The Dayton Boulevard state driver’s license office has been closed for COVID reasons for several days, and will not reopen until Tuesday.

The County Clerk's Room 201 Courthouse office is available to process renewals, duplicates, address changes, and accept REAL ID applications.

Services other than REAL ID are available at a state kiosk located in the Bonny Oaks tag lobby.