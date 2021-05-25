Man Shot During Robbery In Room At Motel 6 On Lee Highway Sunday

A 29-year-old man was shot during a reported robbery in a room at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene on Lee Highway at 4:36 p.m. Sunday. They located the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS transported him to a local hospital. His injury was assessed to be non-life threatening.



Robbery and crime scene investigators processed the scene and learned that two unidentified males entered the room where the victim was shot, then ran from the area. Two other adults (male and female) in the room with the shooting victim reported that they were robbed by the two unidentified men.

Chattanooga police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.