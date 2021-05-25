 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Shot During Robbery In Room At Motel 6 On Lee Highway Sunday

A 29-year-old man was shot during a reported robbery in a room at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene on Lee Highway at 4:36 p.m. Sunday. They located the man suffering from a gunshot wound.  Hamilton County EMS transported him to a local hospital. His injury was assessed to be non-life threatening. 

Robbery and crime scene investigators processed the scene and learned that two unidentified males entered the room where the victim was shot, then ran from the area. Two other adults (male and female) in the room with the shooting victim reported that they were robbed by the two unidentified men. 

Chattanooga police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


Police Blotter: Car Started Falling Apart On 153; In Close Call, Car Only Hit Pedestrian's Steel-Toed Boot

Teen Shot On Milne Street Monday Seeks Help At Local Hospital

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police responded to 200 Highway 153 NB and asked a man to move his vehicle from the middle of the road. The man said that he was driving NB on Highway 153 when the front end of his vehicle started ... (click for more)

A 16-year-old male that was shot on Milne Street Monday afternoon arrived at a local hospital. Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Milne Street at ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Police responded to 200 Highway 153 NB and asked a man to move his vehicle from the middle of the road. The man said that he was driving NB on Highway 153 when the front end of his vehicle started clicking and then shredding off. The man said he did not hit anything, but that the vehicle was just falling apart. NC Towing towed the vehicle. * * * A man on Blackford Street ... (click for more)

A 16-year-old male that was shot on Milne Street Monday afternoon arrived at a local hospital. Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Milne Street at approximately 3:03 p.m. Monday. While still en route to the scene, officers were notified by dispatch that the youth had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening ... (click for more)

We're All Interconnected Whether We Accept It Or Not

My own family and friends come from many walks of life, many nationalities, ethnic and racial backgrounds. We're all interconnected one way or the other, whether we like it or not. Whether we know it or not. My family and friends might be Iraj (pronounced long e-raj) from Iran or Kali from India. They might come from some South American country or Asia (Vietnam). ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. Jefferson’s ‘Top 10’

In the earliest years of the 1800s, a man named Samuel Harrison Smith fathered a son, and, because he was a dear friend and political ally of the third President of the United States, he and his wife named the child Thomas Jefferson Smith. There were a number of people who named their offspring in honor of Mr. Jefferson who, in my experience on this orb, is one of my personal “Top ... (click for more)

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


