Teen Shot On Milne Street Monday Seeks Help At Local Hospital

A 16-year-old male that was shot on Milne Street Monday afternoon arrived at a local hospital.

Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Milne Street at approximately 3:03 p.m. Monday. While still en route to the scene, officers were notified by dispatch that the youth had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.



Officers were able to locate a crime scene in the 2300 block of Milne Street and secured it. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.