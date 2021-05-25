DA Cold Case Unit Obtains Indictment In 10-Year-Old Murder

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston announced Tuesday that a Hamilton County grand jury has indicted Cordalro Strickland for the 2011 murder of Anthony White.

This case had been unsolved for a decade, but with the assistance of the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the DA's Cold Case Unit was able to complete the investigation and present enough evidence to get the indictment from the grand jury.





DA Pinkston said the murder occurred on May 12, 2011, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 800 Roanoke Ave. on a person shot call. Upon their arrival they found Anthony White deceased in the alleyway behind 1912 Robbins St. It was apparent that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

DA Pinkston said that Strickland, who has also used the last name “Stricklane,” is currently serving 15 years for the second-degree murder of Melvin Fennell, and attempted murders of two other individuals from a July 3, 2011 incident.

The DA said the next step is for Strickland to be brought before Hamilton County Criminal Courts for an arraignment on the new murder charge.

The CCU works tirelessly on unsolved murders, DA Pinkston said. Anyone having any information on any unsolved murder is urged to call the Cold Case Hotline at 423-209-7470. Tips can also be sent via email at coldcases@hcdatn.org. Your identity will be kept strictly confidential.