Police Blotter: Speedway Employee Not Convinced Bill Is Real; Mom Wants Boyfriend To Stay, But 10-Year-Old Daughter Wants Him Gone

The employee provided the officer with a currency marker and, per the instructions on the marker, when the officer marked the bill it verified that it was real. At this time the customer left without incident. However, the employee was nervous and wanted it documented that he reported the issue to police. The officer spoke to the day shift manager who concurred the bill was real and there was no issue.



* * *



A disorder was reported at an apartment on Grove Street. Police could hear an argument between a man and a woman. Both of them were extremely intoxicated. The woman wanted the man to leave. The man gathered up his work gear and belongings, then left on foot.



* * *



A man reported a theft at the Hampton Inn, 6145 Weir Way. He told police that his work truck, a 2014 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado, was parked there overnight. He said that a generator and tools were stolen from the back of the vehicle. He said the lock on the camper cover was punched to gain access. The man did not have the information on the generator and is clear that he should call back to add it once he is able to get it from his employer.



* * *



A man reported a theft from his company trucks at the Days Inn, 2350 Shallowford Village Dr. The man said he was a supervisor at United Demolition and that he and another employee arrived at Days Inn around 1 a.m. Camera footage showed their company trucks being broke into around 3:20 a.m. Camera footage showed a dark blue or black sedan enter the Days Inn parking lot and then pull in between the two company work trucks. Two white males exited the sedan and approached the company trucks. The two men then took tools from the trucks and brought them back to their sedan. There was a red sedan that entered the parking lot after the blue sedan, but it is unclear if they were together or not. The supervisor said he did not have the serial numbers for the tools. He said that the tools all together are valued at $3,000: one Dewalt Hammer Drill one Milwauke Hammer drill; one Dewalt Sawsall, one Dewalt Grease Gun, one Milwauke Grease Gun, one Dewalt Impact Gun, one Milwauke Impact Gun, one Dewalt Grinder, one Milwauke Grinder; Life Jacket, and chain saw. He said that one truck was locked and one truck was unlocked.



* * *



A worker at Chattanooga Trailer & Rentals, 7445 Lee Hwy., told police they have lost four tags off of rental trailers. He said they are attached to the trailers with cheap flimsy brackets that break easily, and the brackets for all four are broken.



* * *



A man on De Sales Avenue told police his wife and her brothers threatened to beat him up. He said his wife is angry because she believes he is cheating on her. Police attempted to call and speak with the man's wife, however all calls went to her voicemail. The man said he wanted a report filed.



* * *



A neighbor notified a resident on Hemingway Drive that a suspicious white car was in her driveway. Police found a white Kia Optima parked in the driveway that came back stolen from Brainerd Road. The vehicle was not occupied and was locked. Police called the owner of the vehicle and told her that they located the car. She did not have a second key to the vehicle, so police had it towed to Dentons Wrecker, 7740 Lee Hwy. Police took the vehicle out of NCIC as stolen.



* * *



A woman on Bridge Circle told police she purchased a Toyota at Car Max last month. She said the tag was sent to her via FedEx, but she never received it. The tag has been entered in NCIC.



* * *



The car stolen from a woman on Belvoir Avenue last month was in South Carolina. When recovered, the license plate was not on the vehicle. The vehicle was cleared from NCIC. The tag is now listed as stolen.



* * *



Police received a call from an unknown person on Elmendorf Street who said a semi-truck and trailer (IA) have been parked on the street at the above address for at least a month. Police attempted to make contact with the resident of the address and spoke to an older man and a young girl. The two said the owner of the semi-truck was not home, but will move the vehicle within 48 hours. Police walked across the street and observed a tow truck (TN) with flat tires and registration that expired in 2012. Police attempted to make contact, but no one answered the door. Police stickered the vehicle and left a note on the door explaining that the vehicle will need to be moved from the city street within 48 hours.



* * *



A woman on Ido Way called police because she was in a verbal disorder with her boyfriend. The woman decided to leave for the night to resolve the situation.



* * *



Police responded to an accident at 2300 4th Ave. Police spoke with the drivers of the two vehicles involved. Both drivers told police the first woman's vehicle lightly collided with the rear of the second woman's vehicle. Neither vehicle involved sustained damage. Both drivers informed police an accident report was not needed due to the lack of damage.



* * *



An employee at CVS, 5011 State St., told police she observed a black female holding a few laundry chemicals and water. The employee said she did not observe this woman conceal any items; however, she has seen this woman steal in prior weeks. The employee believed that she was back to steal again. The employee observed her picking these items out and, due to her not paying for items in the past, she confronted the woman. Police observed through the camera system that at the point of confrontation, the woman pulled an object out of her purse and then placed it back in the purse. The employee said the object was a makeup bag that the woman owned. While observing the camera footage, there was no definitive evidence showing a theft or concealment occurring. Police told the employee that if the woman returns again, to give the non-emergency number a call so that officer(s) could wait in the parking lot. Then if the woman conceals any item, inform dispatch of that so police could apprehend her. The employee understood what to do for any future incident.



* * *



A sales manager for Electronic Express, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that overnight there was a vandalism and theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck they are renting. He said he believes around $1,600 in theft/damages was done. He does not have suspect info, but has security cameras that may have captured the crime. He said he will review cameras and follow up with police if he has any further info. The officer saw the truck and saw that it had been damaged/cut by a circular power saw.



* * *



Officers spoke with the manager of a store at 6101 Enterprise Park Dr. who said a customer came in upset and came into his office demanding a new part. The manager refused and gave him his money back. The customer left the scene before officers arrived. The manager wanted a report made in case the customer came back and tore up the business.



* * *



A man on Spring Street told police that while moving forward, he needed to move over a bit due to not having enough room on the road. He said he struck some rocks and it caused both passenger side tires, passenger door handle and passenger side mirror to be damaged.



* * *



A man told police his vehicle was scratched while parked at Scottie's On The River, 491 Riverfront Pkwy. He said the damage was on the passenger side from the front to the back.



* * *

A woman on Sunrise Lane told police she was wanting to take out a TPO against her ex-husband. She said that she has been split from him for the past seven months; however, recently he has been coming by her residence and has supposedly slashed her new boyfriend's tires. She asked for help on how to get a TPO. Police explained to her the process and no further information was needed.



* * *



A woman told police she was locked out of her own business by one of her employees. She said she was part owner of Chattanooga Sisu Sauna Studio on 26 East Main St., Suite 110. She said she left her purse and sweater inside of the building. Police walked with her and confirmed the front door and back door were locked.



* * *



A man on Mountain Creek Road told police someone stole the tag off his vehicle. He said he was not sure when it was taken off the vehicle. The tag was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A man told police he had rented a Penske truck for business at 5228 Hixson Pike (Sound Solutions) and someone had cut the catalytic converter from the bottom of the truck. Police gave him a complaint number and he said he would call back in with more information about the vehicle from Penske.



* * *



A man on Tennessee Avenue told police his Ford F-150 had been broken into between the hours of 2-5:30 a.m. He said he arrived at his house at 2 a.m. and had come back outside around 1:30 a.m., like he does every night to walk around outside, and his truck had not been broken into at that time. He does believe he left his vehicle unlocked. There was no evidence of vandalism to the vehicle. When he came out to his vehicle at 5:30 a.m., he said all of his belongings that were in his wallet were scattered all over the ground outside the driver's side door. He said the inside of his vehicle had been rummaged through. He said his Ruger P-92, along with five fully loaded magazines, were stolen. He said they were underneath the driver's seat in a black bag. Police saw where the bag was left on scene, but the firearm and magazines were taken. The man found one of the magazines emptied up the road from his driveway in the grass. His wallet was also found thrown on the ground up the street from his home. The man said his firearm was silver and black and fully loaded at the time. Four out of the five magazines were stolen, and the bullets out of the fifth magazine were also stolen. The man said he was going to have to look for his paperwork with the serial number for the firearm and he would call police with that information.



* * *



CPD was notified by HCSO that they recovered a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was reported stolen from Amnicola Highway. The vehicle was recovered at 4000 Lost Oaks Drive. HCSO attempted to contact the owner, but got no answer, so they left a message regarding the recovery and the vehicle was towed by Thatcher's Wrecker Service. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. No suspect information is known.



* * *



A man on St. Elmo Avenue told police that sometime after 2 a.m. someone broke into his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and stole his firearm and $40 cash. He said his vehicle was parked in his driveway to the rear of his house and locked. He said there was no damage to the vehicle and does not know how entry was gained.



* * *



While recovering a stolen Nissan Murano (TN), police discovered the catalytic converter had also been cut from underneath the vehicle. The vehicle had an abandoned vehicle sticker from TDOT affixed to the back window dated two days earlier. Police believe the converter was stolen sometime during the two days the vehicle sat on the shoulder of Highway 27 NB. The owner was notified and given a complaint number. No suspect information is known.

* * *



Police were called about a disorder at a residence on E. Brainerd Road. Police were told about a man at the residence and that someone wanted him to leave. When police arrived they made contact with both a man and a woman. Police asked the woman if she had called wanting the man to leave the residence. She said she had not and that it might have been her 10-year-old daughter who doesn't like the man and wanted him to leave, but that she wanted the man to stay.