Sabrena Smedley Favors Naming Widow Of Mike Carter To Serve As Interim House 29 Representative; County Commission To Decide On June 9

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said Wednesday she favors appointing Joan Carter as the interim House District 29 representative.

"She's agreed," Commissioner Smedley said.

Commission Chairman Chip Baker then said the full commission would choose an interim on June 9.

Her husband, Mike Carter, had held the post since 2012. He died May 15 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Commissioner Greg Martin asked for more time, saying, "This is the first I've heard about it." He asked the commission to take more time to weigh the decision.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said it would take a majority of the commissioners present to overturn the decision of Chairman Baker for the selection to be on June 9.

Ms. Carter attended the commission meeting along with her two sons as the commission paid tribute to Rep. Carter, who also had served as a judge in General Sessions Court.


Police Blotter: Speedway Employee Not Convinced Bill Is Real; Mom Wants Boyfriend To Stay, But 10-Year-Old Daughter Wants Him Gone

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/26/20

While at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., an officer was flagged down by an employee who said he believed a customer paid with a fake $100 bill and the customer was walking out the door. Police identified the customer, who said he got the bill from his bank and it was real. The employee told police that bills 50's and 100's have to be deposited into a safe that has a digital scanner

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/26/20

We're All Interconnected Whether We Accept It Or Not

Roy Exum: We're Better Than 36%

Lodolo Stays Hot As Lookouts Win 4-0

Dan Fleser: Big Vol Baseball Win Over South Carolina Accomplished A Lot

