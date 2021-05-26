Sabrena Smedley Favors Naming Widow Of Mike Carter To Serve As Interim House 29 Representative; County Commission To Decide On June 9

County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said Wednesday she favors appointing Joan Carter as the interim House District 29 representative.

"She's agreed," Commissioner Smedley said.

Commission Chairman Chip Baker then said the full commission would choose an interim on June 9.

Her husband, Mike Carter, had held the post since 2012. He died May 15 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Commissioner Greg Martin asked for more time, saying, "This is the first I've heard about it." He asked the commission to take more time to weigh the decision.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said it would take a majority of the commissioners present to overturn the decision of Chairman Baker for the selection to be on June 9.

Ms. Carter attended the commission meeting along with her two sons as the commission paid tribute to Rep. Carter, who also had served as a judge in General Sessions Court.