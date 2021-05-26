 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Temps On The Rise Across The South

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

  Temperatures have already been on the rise since late last week across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer heat and humidity, some of which could break some daily records for late May.

As a slow-moving storm brought cold air and snow to parts of the West and severe storms in the Plains over the weekend, heat has been pumped into much of the eastern U.S. As high pressure remains over the area this week, the heat will persist, leading to a full-fledged heat wave. High temperatures will climb well into the 90s and some communities will challenge daily high temperature records for late-May. A few hot spots may approach the 100-degree mark.

"The heat will challenge daily record highs for several days in a row in cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, with afternoon highs around or even slightly above what they normally peak at in July or August," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Places like Savanah and Atlanta, G

For many, the heat will peak Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the greatest chance for temperatures to break daily record highs. However, a bit farther northwest, from Nashville into the Ohio Valley, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days before the heat is trimmed.

On Wednesday, Raleigh is expected to challenge their record high for that day of 94 set just a couple of years ago in 2019. Thursday is forecast to be one of the hottest days of the week in Atlanta, when the record high of 95 will be challenged set way back in 1916.

Columbia, South Carolina, could challenge records through Friday. The city came to within a couple of degrees of tying the record of 98 set in 1953 on Monday. The records to beat are 101 on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday, 99 on Thursday and 101 on Friday. Columbia is currently forecast to reach well into the 90s for much of the balance of the week.

As the actual temperatures will soar this week, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will climb even higher, adding to the heat, as well as the hazards that can come from it.

eorgia, and Nashville, Tennessee, will also be in the midst of the heat wave through much of the week.


May 26, 2021

Police Blotter: Speedway Employee Not Convinced Bill Is Real; Mom Wants Boyfriend To Stay, But 10-Year-Old Daughter Wants Him Gone

May 26, 2021

Temps On The Rise Across The South

May 26, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 27 New Cases


While at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., an officer was flagged down by an employee who said he believed a customer paid with a fake $100 bill and the customer was walking out the door. Police ... (click for more)

Temperatures have already been on the rise since late last week across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 27 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,071. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Speedway Employee Not Convinced Bill Is Real; Mom Wants Boyfriend To Stay, But 10-Year-Old Daughter Wants Him Gone

While at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., an officer was flagged down by an employee who said he believed a customer paid with a fake $100 bill and the customer was walking out the door. Police identified the customer, who said he got the bill from his bank and it was real. The employee told police that bills 50's and 100's have to be deposited into a safe that has a digital scanner ... (click for more)

Temps On The Rise Across The South

Temperatures have already been on the rise since late last week across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer heat and humidity, some of which could break some daily records for late May. As a slow-moving storm brought cold air and snow to parts of the West and severe storms in the Plains ... (click for more)

Opinion

We're All Interconnected Whether We Accept It Or Not

My own family and friends come from many walks of life, many nationalities, ethnic and racial backgrounds. We're all interconnected one way or the other, whether we like it or not. Whether we know it or not. My family and friends might be Iraj (pronounced long e-raj) from Iran or Kali from India. They might come from some South American country or Asia (Vietnam). ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Better Than 36%

There at least 20 people in Hamilton County this very moment who would literally fall to their knees and beg you to accept the COVID vaccine. There are thousands more in the Chattanooga tristate area who would join the 20, if asked. But let’s focus on the 20. There are 14 of them in intensive care and another six who are unable to breathe without a medical ventilator. This is right ... (click for more)

Sports

Lodolo Stays Hot As Lookouts Win 4-0

Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo continued his hot start to the 2021 season on Tuesday night. Lodolo struck out eight batters across seven shutout innings and now has an ERA of 0.40 on the year, the lowest mark in the minors among pitchers to throw at least 17 innings. He is scheduled to start the series finale on Sunday as he looks to continue his hot stretch. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Big Vol Baseball Win Over South Carolina Accomplished A Lot

The biggest prize from Tennessee’s 5-4 baseball victory at South Carolina on Saturday was an SEC East Division championship. The victory, coupled with Vanderbilt’s loss to Kentucky, fitted the Vols with a division crown for the first time since 1997. That’s not all UT got from the victory, however. The circumstances associated with the outcome amounted to a gift basket ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors