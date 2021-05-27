Brandon Stamey Shot And Killed At House On 3rd Street In Cleveland, Tn.; Police Say He Was Targeted; Police Looking For Michael Leon Sims

The victim of the 3rd Street SE homicide in Cleveland, Tn., has been identified as Brandon Stamey, 24.

Investigators have issued warrants for first-degree murder on Michael Leon Sims, 28.

Sims is approximately 6’4" and weighs about 300 pounds. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sims is urged to call 9-1-1.

Cleveland police officers responded to reports of a gunshot at 1017 3rd Street SE in Cleveland.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Officers administered first aid to the victim, however, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Cleveland Police said, "This crime appears to be a targeted incident."