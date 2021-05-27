Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths And 486 New Cases
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,021.
There are 486 new cases, as that total reaches 894,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,597, which is an increase of 120 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,813 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,259 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,244 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,673 cases, up 7; 80 deaths; 293 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,947 cases, down 3; 230 deaths; 771 hospitalizations, up 2