Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths And 486 New Cases

Thursday, May 27, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,021.

There are 486 new cases, as that total reaches 894,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,597, which is an increase of 120 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,813 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,259 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 186 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,244 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,673 cases, up 7; 80 deaths; 293 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,947 cases, down 3; 230 deaths; 771 hospitalizations, up 2

Police Blotter: Woman With Stolen Phone Won't Cooperate; Garbage Can Thief Hits On Burnt Mill Road

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 28 New Cases; Tennessee Has 22 More Deaths

A man contacted police from Sky Zoo, 5709 Lee Hwy. He said his phone was stolen while he was there the night before. He said he last had it around 11 p.m. when he set it down somewhere. He doesn’t ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,099. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There ... (click for more)

A man contacted police from Sky Zoo, 5709 Lee Hwy. He said his phone was stolen while he was there the night before. He said he last had it around 11 p.m. when he set it down somewhere. He doesn’t remember where exactly - maybe a table or in his coat. Later, around 11:30 p.m., he said he noticed he couldn’t find it and he's not sure if someone took it from his coat or a table. He ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,099. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There are 37 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton ... (click for more)

We're All Interconnected Whether We Accept It Or Not

My own family and friends come from many walks of life, many nationalities, ethnic and racial backgrounds. We're all interconnected one way or the other, whether we like it or not. Whether we know it or not. My family and friends might be Iraj (pronounced long e-raj) from Iran or Kali from India. They might come from some South American country or Asia (Vietnam). ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: To Steal America's Trust

I am increasingly convinced that there is a very determined effort now at full surge against America’s people. We have in our very midst hate-mongering politicians, faux-liberals and extreme right-wing criminals, a sorely tilted media, foreign-led Black Lives Matter operatives, and open Communist factions in our largest cities. The evil ones, who triggered the ‘defund the police’ ... (click for more)

#4 Vols Lose SEC Tournament Opener To Alabama

No. 4 Tennessee dropped its SEC Tournament opener to Alabama, 3-2, in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon at the Hoover Met. Jake Rucker , Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony finished with two hits apiece as the Vols out-hit the Tide, 10-6 for the game. Pavolony and Liam Spence drove in UT's two runs on the day with RBI singles in the seventh inning with the Vols trailing 2-0. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Joe West Gets The Last Laugh

This week, Major League Baseball umpire Joe West set a standard that no other umpire has ever achieved. He officiated his 5,376th game, breaking the all-time record set by the legendary Bill Klem. Unlike players, that's the only record that umpires can set. In West's case, longevity doesn't necessarily mean perfection. Oh, he has been about as good as any umpire who ever worked ... (click for more)


