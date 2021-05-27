Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths And 486 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,021.There are 486 new cases, as that total reaches 894,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 63,597, which is an increase of 120 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,813 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,259 cases, up 1; 65 deaths; 186 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,244 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,673 cases, up 7; 80 deaths; 293 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 14,947 cases, down 3; 230 deaths; 771 hospitalizations, up 2

Police Blotter: Woman With Stolen Phone Won't Cooperate; Garbage Can Thief Hits On Burnt Mill Road

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 28 New Cases; Tennessee Has 22 More Deaths

A man contacted police from Sky Zoo, 5709 Lee Hwy. He said his phone was stolen while he was there the night before. He said he last had it around 11 p.m. when he set it down somewhere. He doesn’t ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 28 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,099. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There ... (click for more)