Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation



a. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley between 25th Street and 26th Street on the northern portion of the alley right-of-way from West 25th Street to a point being 92.5’ feet in length with the remaining alley right-of-way remaining open and the entrance to the West 26th Street alley right-of-way will remain open to allow access to Hamlett Chapel CME Church property for off-street parking, as detailed on the attached map.

(District 7) (Alternate Version)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: 

FINANCE

a. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usual and ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, and September 2021, pending the adoption of the 2021-2022 annual budget.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

b. MR-2021-0049 Chattanooga Christian School c/o Chad Dirkse (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1100 block of West 33rd Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)

VII. Resolutions: 

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the Purchasing Agent to enter into an agreement with the University of Chattanooga at Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for professional education services for the Chattanooga City Council during the next 12 months for up to 450 hours total faculty time and up to 270 hours graduate assistant time during the 2021 calendar year, for a total educational training cost not to exceed $47,236.00.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Ronald C. Drumeller, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) as the Executive Director for the Air Pollution Control Bureau, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Melissa Mortimer, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Michael Varnell to the Board of Electrical Examiners.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, GA, relative to Contract No. W-12-029-201, Friars Branch Interceptor and Basin Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $1,373,945.57, to release the remaining contingency of $200,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $8,163,445.93. (District 5) (Consent Decree)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for WSB USA, Inc. (formerly Parsons Brinckerhoff, Inc.) relative to Contract No. W-12-029-101, Friars Branch Interceptor and Basin Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $3,833.94, for a revised contract amount of $1,822,992.06. (District 5) (Consent Decree)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-20-029-201 to P&C Construction of Chattanooga, TN, YFD Gym Floor Replacement for Glenwood YFD Center, in the amount of $89,105.00, plus a contingency amount of $9,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $98,105.00. (District 9)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: 

FINANCE

a. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usual and ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, and September 2021, pending the adoption of the 2021-2022 annual budget.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

b. MR-2021-0049 Chattanooga Christian School c/o Chad Dirkse (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1100 block of West 33rd Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: 

PLANNING

a. 2021-0073 Russell Moorehead (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 900 Birmingham Highway, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

b. 2021-0064 J & S Construction Company, Inc. c/o Ryan Morris (RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 4905 Highway 58, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

c. 2021-0058 Theodore and Tenasa McGhee (R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5048 Irvin Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban Agriculture Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

d. 2021-0072 Allen Jones c/o ASA Engineering (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 5, "all existing easements be retained", from Ordinance No. 11522 of previous Case No. 2004-0016, from property located at 8001 Volkswagen Drive, more particularly described herein. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

e. 2021-0059 Shazman Ali (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 and 2502 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

f. 2021-0077 Bryant Black (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2314, 2316, 2505, 2509, 2510, and 2513 E. 17th Street, 2500 and 2513 E. 18th Street, 2420 and 2502 E. 21st Street, 2005 S. Lyerly Street, and 1607 and 1611 S. Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)

g. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 11, Signs, Section 38-753, Sign Types, (2) Projecting Signs and (A) Max Square Footage.

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, for the continued use of 108 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two (2) years through the date of June 30, 2023, for the amount of $2,376.00 per term. (District 6)

FINANCE

b. Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for Parcels 156C-P-018, 156C-P-019, 156F-A-023, 156F-A-024 (Parcels 2, 3, 4, and 5 on the attached map) and to C-3 Central Business District Zone for Parcels 156G-F-018, 156F-K-026, 156F-K-027, 156F-H-001, 156F-H-016, 156F-B-013, 156F-B-012, 156F-B-010 (Parcels 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14), subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version) Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)g. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 11, Signs, Section 38-753, Sign Types, (2) Projecting Signs and (A) Max Square Footage.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, for the continued use of 108 sq. ft. of office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two (2) years through the date of June 30, 2023, for the amount of $2,376.00 per term. (District 6)FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing a Seventh Supplement to Resolution No. 22629, providing for the issuance of City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Electric System Revenue Bonds, Series 2021, for an amount up to $75 million.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s Reorganization of the Government Plan.d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of the following Charter positions: Fire Chief Phil Hyman, Police Chief David Roddy, City Finance Officer Daisy W. Madison, and Interim Treasurer Tanikia Jackson for the City of Chattanooga.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to increase the funds for blanket contract #557803 with Denali Water Solutions, LLC, for land application and beneficial use of Class B biosolids from the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant, in the amount of $300,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $2.6 million.f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew year three (3) of a four (4) year term for the blanket contract for professional services for the continuing On-Call Environmental Consulting Services for asbestos, lead, indoor air quality, and other environmental assessments, Contract No. E-19-002-301 for the following eight (8) consultant firms: (1) S&ME, Inc.; (2) Alternative Actions, Inc.; (3) Spectra Tech, Inc.; (4) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (5) GLE Associates, Inc.; (6) Ensafe, Inc.; (7) Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; and (8) Frost Environmental Services, LLC, for an annual amount not to exceed $350,000.00.g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hamilton County relative to the Court Community Service Program for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 between the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00.YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to enter into a Concessions Service Contract with Top Shelf Concessions to provide reasonably priced concessions for the Warner Park Softball Complex, Warner Park Pool, Summit of Softball Complex, and various recreational programs and events.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.