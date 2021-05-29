Police Blotter: AR-15 Magazines Found Under Walnut Street Bridge; Stolen Car Found Just Around The Corner On Cherry Street

Police responded to 96 Walnut St. where security found AR-15 magazines underneath the Walnut Street Bridge. No bullets or casings were with the magazines. The magazines were covered in dirt and in a draw string bag. Security will be taking it to their lost and found at the ranger station at Coolidge Park.



A woman told police she was involved in a road rage incident a few days earlier near the Brainerd Road tunnels. She said her vehicle was parked downtown near her apartment complex for the next few days.She said she went to her parked vehicle to find a sticky note that day. The sticky note said "Maybe learn how to (expletive) drive? Also, lose the stickers. What are you? 5." The woman wanted documentation just in case a further incident occurs.* * *A person gave police personal documents found inside Le Nails, 5308 Brainerd Road. The items belonged to a female identified on them and were turned into CPD Property and made releasable to the woman.* * *A man said someone stole the catalytic converter from his F-150 while it was parked inside the auto shop at 3501 7th Ave. He said it is gated and believes whoever did it must have jumped over the fence.* * *A woman on Caine Lane called police because she wanted a man to vacate her mother's house. The woman has power of attorney over her mother and called for police for disorder prevention. She also said that the man is not on the lease, nor does he pay any bills for the residence. The man was able to get a ride and left without incident.* * *Police made a traffic stop on a red Mitsubishi sedan with an expired registration in the 600 block of Morrison Springs Road. The officer approached the passenger side and both the driver and passenger provided IDs. The car faintly smelled of marijuana, so the officer had the two exit the vehicle so he could search it. The officer asked them if they both consumed marijuana and they both said yes. The officer did not locate any marijuana in the vehicle, so he gave them a verbal warning about the expired registration.* * *An employee of the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, told police an unknown woman (white jacket/dark jeans) approached his vehicle as he was preparing to start his shift. He said the woman began tapping on his window and asking for money. He said he told the woman to leave the property. He said she became argumentative, but left the business headed west on Brainerd Road, pushing a red bicycle. The woman was gone prior to police arrival.* * *A man staying at the Hampton Inn, 6145 Weir Way, told police that he parked his vehicle around 8:30 p.m. the night before. He said there was a bike rack on his vehicle with four bicycles on the rack. He said the rack was not locked. He told police that when he woke up and went outside that morning, one of the bikes had been taken from the rack. The hotel cameras were unable to be accessed, due to management not being on scene. No suspect information is known.* * *A manager at the Autozone, 4307 Rossville Blvd., told police he discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut off one of the company vehicles. He said someone last drove the vehicle and parked it there about 5 p.m. last Saturday, where it has remained since.* * *A woman on Cypress Street Court told police that she hung up her couch cover on her clothes line outside the night before around 7 p.m., which is the last time she saw it. She said this morning around 8:30 a.m., she discovered it was gone as she was getting back from taking her kids to school.* * *A woman told police she was at the East Lake Duck Pond, 3100 E 34th St., last Thursday and she left her vehicle, a blue 2013 Nissan Altima, parked in the lot around 7 p.m. She said when she got back to the vehicle around 8:15 p.m. she discovered some damage on it consisting of a medium-sized dent on the passenger side quarter panel. She said there have been no estimates yet on the damage. There is no proof of how the damage was done or if it was intentional or accidental.* * *An assistant maintenance manager at Life Care Center, 1020 Runyan Dr., told police that someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter off one of their buses there sometime over the weekend. He said the bus (2006 Ford E450) was last driven last Friday and was left parked there around 3 p.m. That morning around 8 a.m, it was discovered the pipe on the converter had been partially cut, but was not cut all the way through. He said that the converters had been stolen off two other buses there recently, which he believes has already been reported to police by other employees there.* * *A man on St. Elmo Avenue told police someone broke into his vehicle overnight. He said the vehicle was locked but upon return he found it to be unlocked. He said there were no signs of forced entry. He said $300 in coins and some documentation from the glovebox were taken.* * *A man in a room at Erlanger Main Hospital, 975 E. 3rd St., called police to report a theft. He said that on Friday at approximately 5 p.m. his sister brought him $3,500 cash in a bank envelope, as she had been tending to his home expenses while he was in the hospital, per his request. He said his ex-girlfriend had asked for $1,250 to pay Loanmax Title Loans (Brainerd Road) to keep her car, which she pawned, from being sold. The man said he had originally bought the 2008 Mazda 3 (unknown registration) for her and agreed to give her the $1,250. He said at approximately 11 p.m., his nephew was present in the hospital room when the ex-girlfriend came in. He said she was argumentative and was refusing to leave when he asked her to. He said he told her, "Take your money and leave," to which she said, "I need more money than that!" and took $3,500 which was laid out on the bedside table and left. He said his nephew had witnessed this. When asked why the ex-girlfriend was argumentative, he told police she was mad that he had given his nephew money. At this time he added that he had given his nephew $100 from the bank envelope. Police again asked the man how much money was in the bank envelope his sister had brought him and he said it was $3,700. When asked about the unaccounted $100 he added that he had given it to his sister and asked her to deposit it into his savings account. He told police that today he had called Loanmax to find out if the payment had been made on the car. He was told by the manager that the payment had not been made and the car had been subsequently sold. Police spoke with the nurse on shift who said that she had worked the night of the incident, but did not have specific knowledge of it. She pulled up the nurses' log from that evening and one of the registered nurses had made notes documenting that the man had "willfully given the ex-girlfriend $3,500" and had then called for police at 4:30 a.m. to report a theft of the money. Police attempted to call the man back for a statement and left a voice mail message to contact the non-emergency number, which the officer provided. The officer then attempted to call the sister for a statement and the phone number provided was out of service. The man could not provide more accurate contact or identifying information for the people involved. The theft of $3,500 is unfounded due to the computer written notes in the nurses' log documenting the willful transfer of $3,500 and inconsistent recorded victim statements on separate calls.* * *A caller reported a catalytic converter theft that occurred at the Ridgedale Baptist Church, 1831Hickory Valley Road. Over the weekend, someone cut off the catalytic converter from one of the church vans, a Ford Econoline van. The catalytic converter is estimated to be valued at $1,500.* * *A man on Hoyt Street told police he let his nephew drive his car on Saturday and he has not yet returned it. The man said that he would like to report his car as stolen. He said that he has tried to call "Shorty," his nephew, and he has not answered. Police tried to call two numbers for "Shorty" and received no answer. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.