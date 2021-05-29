Michael Leon Sims Taken Into Custody In Slaying Of Brandon Stamey In Cleveland, Tn.

Police said the suspect in a murder in Cleveland, Tn., has been taken into custody in Dalton, Ga.

The Cleveland Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal's Service, Dalton Police Department, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Department and Georgia State Patrol were the agencies present when Michael Leon Sims was located and arrested.





Sims, 28, is charged with first-degree murder.

Cleveland police officers responded to reports of a gunshot at 1017 3rd Street SE in Cleveland.



When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Officers administered first aid to the victim, however, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Cleveland Police said, "This crime appears to be a targeted incident."