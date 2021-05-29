Man, 24, Shot On Glass Street On Friday Night

A 24-year-old man was shot on Glass Street on Friday night.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report that a person had arrived by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim had been shot in the 2400 block of Glass Street.

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate and secure the crime scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. You can remain anonymous.