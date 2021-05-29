Chester Bankston Recommends Dean Moorhouse As His Replacement; County Commission Votes Wednesday

Chester Bankston, who is moving to Florida and vacating his District 9 County Commission seat, is asking other commissioners to name Dean Moorhouse as his replacement.

Mr. Moorhouse is one of eight candidates in the running for the commission vacancy.

The remaining eight commissioners will decide next Wednesday.

Commissioner Bankston said Mr. Moorhouse "has worked hard in our community. He has served on every committee I have ever asked him to serve on. He is the chairman of the Beer Board now. He has been president of all the athletic associations. I hope ya'll see fit to appoint Dean Moorhouse to finish up my term."

Others seeking the post are:

Shannon Stephenson

Jeff Eversole

Stephen Highlander

Tunyekia Adamson

Andrew Mullins

Rob Healy

Charles Lowery Jr.

Commissioner Bankston said he has sold his house and is moving to Florida to be near his daughter.



His resignation is effective May 31.