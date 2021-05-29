3 Men Shot At Location Of Lee Highway Bar; 1 Critically Injured

Three men were shot early Saturday morning at 5709 Lee Highway - the location of the Skyzoo bar.
One of the men suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
The other two men were hit, but their wounds were not life-threatening.
Police responded to 96 Walnut St. where security found AR-15 magazines underneath the Walnut Street Bridge. No bullets or casings were with the magazines. The magazines were covered in dirt and ... (click for more)
A 24-year-old man was shot on Glass Street on Friday night.
At approximately 6:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report that a person had arrived by private ... (click for more)
A 22-year-old man was shot on Roanoke Avenue on Friday night.
At approximately 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Kelly Street and Citico ... (click for more)
* * *
A woman told police she was involved in a road rage incident ... (click for more)
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded ... (click for more)
The Unity Group of Chattanooga is issuing this synopsis in order to inform the community on what is one of the most pivotal aspects of our electoral and voting processes, Redistricting. According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Redistricting “refers to the delineation of boundaries for political units, such as state legislative and county commission districts.” It is paramount that ... (click for more)
Hot ziggety … we open with our new quiz format!
THIS WEEK’S QUIZ OF WISDOM
1. The giant squid has a brain in the shape of … A) a pencil; B) a doughnut; C) Judy Bellenfant’s left foot; D) a triangle.
2. Human beings have about 3 million smell receptors. How many are in the nose of a dog? A) one million; B) ten million; C)100 million; D) 300 million.
3. A ‘knot’ is ... (click for more)
Chuckie Robinson was furious. The Smokies’ DJ Wilson had sacrifice bunted Nelson Maldonado and Christopher Morel over to second and third. But when third baseman Robbie Tenerowicz made a terrible throw (one of five team errors on night), Maldonado came home. Morel followed suit, although his dash to home was a much closer play. Chattanooga catcher Chuckie Robinson applied the tag, ... (click for more)
No. 4 Tennessee exacted some revenge with Friday's 11-0 shutout win over Alabama and secured a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 1995.
The second-seeded Vols posted their second straight run-rule victory, rolling over the Tide in seven innings. Freshman right hander Blade Tidwell threw six shutout frames while the bats exploded for 11 runs on 11 ... (click for more)