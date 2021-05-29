 Saturday, May 29, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 16 More Coronavirus Deaths And 476 New Cases

Saturday, May 29, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068.

There are 476 new cases, as that total reaches 895,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,759, which is an increase of 63 from Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,817 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,255 cases; 65 deaths; 186 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,245 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,676 cases; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,950 cases; 230 deaths; 774 hospitalizations, up 1

May 29, 2021

PHOTOS: Memorial Day Events At The National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center

May 29, 2021

Georgia Has 16 More Coronavirus Deaths And 476 New Cases

May 29, 2021

Police Blotter: AR-15 Magazines Found Under Walnut Street Bridge; Stolen Car Found Just Around The Corner On Cherry Street


National Medal of Honor Heritage Center Memorial Day weekend events provided fun and a festive atmosphere on the Aquarium Plaza on Friday. A Bricks of Valor dedication and wreath laying ceremony, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068. There are 476 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)

Police responded to 96 Walnut St. where security found AR-15 magazines underneath the Walnut Street Bridge. No bullets or casings were with the magazines. The magazines were covered in dirt and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: Memorial Day Events At The National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center

National Medal of Honor Heritage Center Memorial Day weekend events provided fun and a festive atmosphere on the Aquarium Plaza on Friday. A Bricks of Valor dedication and wreath laying ceremony, special appearance by Medal of Honor recipient Cpt. Mike Rose, Air National Guard Band of the South performances and Civil War Artillery drill demonstrations highlighted the day. ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 16 More Coronavirus Deaths And 476 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068. There are 476 new cases, as that total reaches 895,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 63,759, which is an increase of 63 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,817 cases, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Redistricting: A Gerrymandering Threat - And Response

The Unity Group of Chattanooga is issuing this synopsis in order to inform the community on what is one of the most pivotal aspects of our electoral and voting processes, Redistricting. According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Redistricting “refers to the delineation of boundaries for political units, such as state legislative and county commission districts.” It is paramount that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hot ziggety … we open with our new quiz format! THIS WEEK’S QUIZ OF WISDOM 1. The giant squid has a brain in the shape of … A) a pencil; B) a doughnut; C) Judy Bellenfant’s left foot; D) a triangle. 2. Human beings have about 3 million smell receptors. How many are in the nose of a dog? A) one million; B) ten million; C)100 million; D) 300 million. 3. A ‘knot’ is ... (click for more)

Sports

Camden Sewell Pitches UT Into SEC Baseball Title Game

Former Cleveland High pitching star Camden Sewell pitched the UT Vols into the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee won 4-0 over Florida. Sewell went six innings in picking up his fourth victory of the season against a single loss. He struck out six and didn't walk anyone, while yielding only two hits. (click for more)

2 Lady Vol Basketball Signees Win Gatorade State Honors

Two Lady Vols who will soon be on campus to begin their college careers have been chosen as their states' respective Gatorade High School Girls Basketball Players of the Year. Picking up the honors were Brooklynn Miles for the state of Kentucky and Sara Puckett for Alabama. Miles is from Frankfort and played at Franklin County High School, while Sara Puckett hails from Muscle ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors