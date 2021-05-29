Georgia Has 16 More Coronavirus Deaths And 476 New Cases
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068.
There are 476 new cases, as that total reaches 895,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,759, which is an increase of 63 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,817 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 259 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases; 65 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,245 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,676 cases; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,950 cases; 230 deaths; 774 hospitalizations, up 1