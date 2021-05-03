 Monday, May 3, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Area Leadership Virtual Prayer Breakfast Is May 4

Monday, May 3, 2021

New Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and County Mayor Jim Coppinger will be among those participating in The Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Task Force's "A Moment for Prayer: Hope for All." 

The 30-minute virtual gathering will be held on Tuesday, May 4 from 7:30-8 a.m.

It will also feature Lurone "Coach" Jennings, Sr., Ashley Baldwin, Michael Briggs, Julie Baumgardner, Wanda Officer, Janice Pendergrass and other leaders.

The link to the virtual gathering is www.chattanoogaprayerbreakfast.com.

The 42nd annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast is set for Tuesday, Sept.

28, at the
Chattanooga Convention Center.  Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is planning to be the speaker.

"We join you and others in continuing to pray for our community and leaders and we look forward to gathering together soon," organizers said.

Members of The Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Task Force are Lee Atchley, T.W. Francescon, Jr., Tom Francescon, Judge Tom Greenholtz, Mike Lapihuska, Leighton LeBoeuf,
Charlie Monroe, Zach Monroe, Wanda Officer, Blake Roberts, Jim Ruane, Wayne Smith, Amy Urbaniak, Ben Walter, Jackson Wingfield and Joseph Wingfield.



May 3, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,593. There are 579 new cases, as that total reaches 882,074 ... (click for more)

A man is in custody charged with shooting at another vehicle on the freeway, and later trying to hit the passengers when they exited their SUV. Police responded to an aggravated assault on ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man is charged with shooting someone sitting in a pickup truck following an argument. The man ended up getting shot himself and being arrested. Police responded to a person shot ... (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,593. There are 579 new cases, as that total reaches 882,074 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,704, which is an increase of 32 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,665 cases, up 4; 64 ... (click for more)

A man is in custody charged with shooting at another vehicle on the freeway, and later trying to hit the passengers when they exited their SUV. Police responded to an aggravated assault on Saturday afternoon at 160 I-75 Northbound. Police said they were responding to a rolling disorder with a weapon, and that a man in an orange Dodge Dart had just shot the windows out of the ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Announce Opening Day Roster

the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders. Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Reds’ Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds’ 2019 first-round ... (click for more)

UTC's Green Earns All-Conference Track Honors, Mocs Seventh After Day 1

For immediate release Contact: Anne C. Wehunt 423.425.4618 GREEN EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE AT SOCON CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE https://gomocs.com/news/2021/5/1/cross-country-track-field-green-earns-all-conference-in-10-000-meter.aspx CULLOWHEE, N.C. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Lesley Green earned all-conference honors on Day One of ... (click for more)


