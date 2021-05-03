Chattanooga Area Leadership Virtual Prayer Breakfast Is May 4

New Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and County Mayor Jim Coppinger will be among those participating in The Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Task Force's "A Moment for Prayer: Hope for All."

The 30-minute virtual gathering will be held on Tuesday, May 4 from 7:30-8 a.m.

It will also feature Lurone "Coach" Jennings, Sr., Ashley Baldwin, Michael Briggs, Julie Baumgardner, Wanda Officer, Janice Pendergrass and other leaders.



The link to the virtual gathering is www.chattanoogaprayerbreakfast.com.



The 42nd annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast is set for Tuesday, Sept.





28, at theChattanooga Convention Center. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is planning to be the speaker."We join you and others in continuing to pray for our community and leaders and we look forward to gathering together soon," organizers said.Members of The Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Task Force are Lee Atchley, T.W. Francescon, Jr., Tom Francescon, Judge Tom Greenholtz, Mike Lapihuska, Leighton LeBoeuf,Charlie Monroe, Zach Monroe, Wanda Officer, Blake Roberts, Jim Ruane, Wayne Smith, Amy Urbaniak, Ben Walter, Jackson Wingfield and Joseph Wingfield.