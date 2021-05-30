2-Year Old Shot On Plumwood Road Saturday Evening

A two-year old boy was shot Saturday evening on Plumwood Road.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a male child was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned that the incident occurred in the 3400 block of Plumwood Road and were able to locate and secure a crime scene.

Investigators learned that the child was inside a house when gunshots came through striking the child. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.