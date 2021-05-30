 Sunday, May 30, 2021 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Woman, 39, Shot On South Lyerly Street Saturday Night

Sunday, May 30, 2021

A woman, 39, was shot Saturday night on South Lyerly Street.

At approximately 8:57 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Lyerly Street on a report of a person shot. 
 
Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Investigators learned that the victim had been standing in front of her residence when an unknown suspect(s) began firing from a vehicle, striking the victim. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Tennessee Redistricting: A Gerrymandering Threat - And Response (2)

The Unity Group of Chattanooga is issuing this synopsis in order to inform the community on what is one of the most pivotal aspects of our electoral and voting processes, Redistricting. According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Redistricting “refers to the delineation of boundaries for political units, such as state legislative and county commission districts.” It is paramount that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easy Stories For A Holiday

I happen to know a big bunch of you are going to “sleep in” tomorrow, this because of Memorial Day when we celebrate our noble soldiers and Armed Forces women who gave up their tomorrows so that we might live a life each of the fallen dared for us. Tomorrow is not Veteran’s Day (Nov.11 this year) when we heartily salute those who have valiantly served our country, whereas Memorial ... (click for more)

Sports

Greene Strikes Out Eight As Lookouts Walk Off The Smokies In Extra Innings

98...97...99...101. There may have been a slight chill in the Chattanooga air and gloomy clouds overhead before the game, but the cold weather was not the reason Tennessee Smokies leadoff hitter left the box shaking (his head.) Those numbers, which look like the kinds of temperatures Bill Race reads off during a July broadcast, were the speed of Hunter Greene’s first four pitches. ... (click for more)

Camden Sewell Pitches UT Into SEC Baseball Title Game

Former Cleveland High pitching star Camden Sewell pitched the UT Vols into the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee won 4-0 over Florida. Sewell went six innings in picking up his fourth victory of the season against a single loss. He struck out six and didn't walk anyone, while yielding only two hits. For Tennessee it is the ... (click for more)


