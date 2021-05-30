Woman, 39, Shot On South Lyerly Street Saturday Night

A woman, 39, was shot Saturday night on South Lyerly Street.

At approximately 8:57 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Lyerly Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators learned that the victim had been standing in front of her residence when an unknown suspect(s) began firing from a vehicle, striking the victim. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.