PHOTOS: Memorial Day Rites

May 31, 2021
The annual Memorial Day ceremonies were held on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Holtzclaw Avenue. (click for more)
On Monday at approximately 10:31 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 400 Workman Road.
Police said a Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle was traveling east on Workman Road when an Acura MDX, traveling west, attempted to make a left turn in front of it.
The motorcycle struck the Acura in a T-bone style collision causing the motorcyclist to be ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068.
There are 188 new cases, as that total reaches 896,081 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,770, which is an increase of 6 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,832 cases, up ... (click for more)
The Unity Group of Chattanooga is issuing this synopsis in order to inform the community on what is one of the most pivotal aspects of our electoral and voting processes, Redistricting. According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Redistricting “refers to the delineation of boundaries for political units, such as state legislative and county commission districts.” It is paramount that ... (click for more)
Maybe the whole thing started on the sofa. Somebody spied the 12-year-old Butch O’Hare lounging on the sofa one summer’s day, munching down some bonbons – of all things --- and ‘Easy Eddie’ got word of it. Eddie was divorced from Butch’s mom and came up hard. When first married, he and his 19-year-old wife lived above this family’s grocery store in St. Louis. This was when Eddie ... (click for more)
When Tennessee lost its SEC baseball tournament opener to Alabama on Wednesday, my first knee-jerk thought was the Vols would be better off getting out of there as quickly as possible.
Just save the pitching arms and the determination for the next tournament. I covered a Tennessee baseball team in 2001 for the Knoxville News Sentinel that employed that strategy. Those Vols ... (click for more)
No. 4 Tennessee's impressive run at the SEC Tournament fell just short as the Vols were defeated by No. 1 Arkansas, 7-2, in Sunday's championship game at the Hoover Met.
The Razorbacks shook off a slow start to score all seven of their runs over the final five innings after falling behind 1-0 in the first.
Will Heflin got the start for UT and allowed just one hit through ... (click for more)