Motorcyclist, 36, Killed In Wreck On Workman Road

Monday, May 31, 2021

On Monday at approximately 10:31 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 400 Workman Road.

Police said a Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle was traveling east on Workman Road when an Acura MDX, traveling west, attempted to make a left turn in front of it.

The motorcycle struck the Acura in a T-bone style collision causing the motorcyclist to be thrown off.

He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Georgia Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 188 New Cases


