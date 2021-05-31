Motorcyclist, 36, Killed In Wreck On Workman Road

On Monday at approximately 10:31 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash at 400 Workman Road.

Police said a Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle was traveling east on Workman Road when an Acura MDX, traveling west, attempted to make a left turn in front of it.



The motorcycle struck the Acura in a T-bone style collision causing the motorcyclist to be thrown off.

He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he later succumbed to his injuries.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.