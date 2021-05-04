Former County Commissioner Greg Beck Gearing Up To Run Again

Former County Commissioner Greg Beck is gearing up for another commission race in District 5.

In 2018, he lost a close race to current Commissioner Katherlyn Geter.

He said Christopher King is heading up the new 2022 Beck campaign.

The Beck campaign also named Riley Walker as treasurer to manage fundraising. Mr. Walker has been a longtime finance director for various civic and non-profit groups.

Mr. King said logistics for the effort "will be more robust while the focus for the District will be more mature, because the campaign is not starting from scratch but from experience."

