Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 751 New Cases
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,604.
There are 751 new cases, as that total reaches 882,764 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 61,798, which is an increase of 94 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,676 cases, up 11; 64 deaths; 252 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,242 cases, up 4; 63 deaths; 180 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,211 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,522 cases, up 18; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,838 cases, up 8; 229 deaths; 752 hospitalizations