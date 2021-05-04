 Tuesday, May 4, 2021 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 751 New Cases

Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,604.

There are 751 new cases, as that total reaches 882,764 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 61,798, which is an increase of 94 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,676 cases, up 11; 64 deaths; 252 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,242 cases, up 4; 63 deaths; 180 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,211 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,522 cases, up 18; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,838 cases, up 8; 229 deaths; 752 hospitalizations

Jeff Eversole Announces His Application For Open District 9 County Commission Seat

Armed Forces Day Parade On Friday Will Host Congressman Mark Green


Jeff Eversole Announces His Application For Open District 9 County Commission Seat

With the announced resignation of Hamilton County Commissioner Chester Bankston at the end of the month, local business executive Jeff Eversole has placed his name into contention to be appointed to the vacated seat. Mr. Eversole is known for his work in the private sector as the Southeast Tennessee market manager for Walmart Inc. In his current role, he overseas local grants ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Sports

Jason Wheeler Of Harrison Takes 2nd Place In Qualifying Group B At Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour

Favorite Fishing pro Zack Birge of Blanchard, Ok., boated 15 scorable bass Monday weighing 25 pounds, 2 ounces to win the two-day Qualifying Group B round at the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Berkley Stage Two at Lake Travis Presented by Mercury event in Austin, Texas. Day 1 leader, Academy pro Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, caught a two-day total of 18 bass weighing 58-3 to end ... (click for more)

McLemore Makes Golf Week Magazine's Top 10 Courses By State

The Course at McLemore tied with Reynolds Lake Oconee as the fourth best course to play in the state of Georgia in a list provided by Golf Week magazine. The list provided the top 10 courses to play in each state. The listing also makes McLemore the highest rated course for the state north of Atlanta. With McLemore entering its second full year of operations and first season ... (click for more)


