 Tuesday, May 4, 2021 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Damaging, Noisy 17-Year Cicadas Are Almost Here

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - by Jennifer McDaniels
Fruit tree growers should wrap young trees with small-gauge netting or fabric to protect the branches from periodical cicada egg laying damage. Shown is an apple tree wrapped with nylon tulle fabric.
Fruit tree growers should wrap young trees with small-gauge netting or fabric to protect the branches from periodical cicada egg laying damage. Shown is an apple tree wrapped with nylon tulle fabric.
- photo by F. Hale, courtesy UTIA

By now you’ve heard the cicadas are coming. In fact, they are practically here. Entomologists predict the periodical cicada that are on a 17-year reproduction cycle will start emerging from the soil in mass within the next several days, and some early emergence has been documented in parts of Tennessee. What you may not have heard is that those young fruit trees you planted this year, or maybe in the last few years, are in danger if you have a large cicada population in your area.

After all the noisy mating, the female periodical cicada will select woody shoots on trees and cut slits in the bark in which she will lay her eggs.

The cicada prefers woody growth from the previous year that has relatively thin, smooth and soft bark and which is about the same diameter as a pencil. “Even a single female cicada may cause a lot of injury,” says David Lockwood, a University of Tennessee Extension specialist who works with fruit and nut tree growers. “However, the high cicada populations that are expected to appear can magnify damage expectations immensely.”

Mr. Lockwood says injury from cicadas on mature trees, vines or bushes may result in death or breakage of shoot tips, which, while not pleasing to look at, may cause relatively little actual damage. However, the potential impact on young plants is much greater. “Entire branches that would grow into permanent scaffold limbs for fruit and bear a large portion of future crops may be severely injured by the damage to their bark, thus affecting their productive potential throughout the tree’s life. Preventing damage from occurring on young trees is much preferred over coping with damage after it has occurred.”


Frank Hale, UT Extension entomologist, adds that some insecticides can be used to protect plants, but physical exclusion of cicadas is more effective. “Covering the canopy of young plants with netting having a mesh size of a quarter inch or less and tying it around the trunk under the lowest limbs will provide a physical barrier to cicada egg laying,” he recommends. Note that the gauge for most bird netting is too large to prevent cicadas from entering the netting. Hale recommends mosquito netting, nylon tulle fabric or light-weight spun fabric such as tobacco shade cloth or floating row covers. The coverings can be safely removed when the male cicadas have stopped their loud calling and all the cicadas have died off - about six weeks after they emerge.


But wait. Netting alone is not enough to prevent damage to young trees. Mr. Lockwood says that unless a frame is used to suspend the netting so that it does not touch the plant canopy, some young limbs may be damaged where the net lays directly on small branches. “These areas should be pruned off once nets are removed as this could cause problems for the trees as they grow,” he says. “These branches should be removed during fall and winter dormant pruning and new shoots encouraged to grow and take their place. Even if just the terminal portion of a new scaffold limb is damaged, removing the entire branch and encouraging the growth of a new replacement shoot is preferable to heading a branch back to just below the damaged area as this could cause problems in developing a good scaffold limb.”

Mr. Lockwood adds that owners should remove and destroy damaged tips from branches within four to six weeks following egg laying. This will prevent nymphs hatched from eggs on the infested tree from entering the soil and feeding on tree roots.


Both experts say that over time the slits made by the egg-laying cicadas can serve as openings to a number of diseases and pests that can damage the tree or fruit. Secondary issues that may develop include woolly apple aphids on apple trees and lesser peach tree borers on stone fruit trees.


Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.


###


May 4, 2021

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 751 New Cases

May 4, 2021

Jeff Eversole Announces His Application For Open District 9 County Commission Seat

May 4, 2021

Armed Forces Day Parade On Friday Will Host Congressman Mark Green


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,604. There are 751 new cases, as that total reaches 882,764 ... (click for more)

With the announced resignation of Hamilton County Commissioner Chester Bankston at the end of the month, local business executive Jeff Eversole has placed his name into contention to be appointed ... (click for more)

Hamilton County and the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council will salute military members in the 72nd annual Armed Forces Day parade and luncheon on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Chattanooga. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 751 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,604. There are 751 new cases, as that total reaches 882,764 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,798, which is an increase of 94 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,676 cases, up 11; ... (click for more)

Jeff Eversole Announces His Application For Open District 9 County Commission Seat

With the announced resignation of Hamilton County Commissioner Chester Bankston at the end of the month, local business executive Jeff Eversole has placed his name into contention to be appointed to the vacated seat. Mr. Eversole is known for his work in the private sector as the Southeast Tennessee market manager for Walmart Inc. In his current role, he overseas local grants ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Sports

Jason Wheeler Of Harrison Takes 2nd Place In Qualifying Group B At Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour

Favorite Fishing pro Zack Birge of Blanchard, Ok., boated 15 scorable bass Monday weighing 25 pounds, 2 ounces to win the two-day Qualifying Group B round at the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Berkley Stage Two at Lake Travis Presented by Mercury event in Austin, Texas. Day 1 leader, Academy pro Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, caught a two-day total of 18 bass weighing 58-3 to end ... (click for more)

McLemore Makes Golf Week Magazine's Top 10 Courses By State

The Course at McLemore tied with Reynolds Lake Oconee as the fourth best course to play in the state of Georgia in a list provided by Golf Week magazine. The list provided the top 10 courses to play in each state. The listing also makes McLemore the highest rated course for the state north of Atlanta. With McLemore entering its second full year of operations and first season ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors