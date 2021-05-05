Gift From Jollys Makes Possible New K-9 For The Sheriff's Office

The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted a generous gift from a local couple that will allow the Sheriff's Office to have a new K-9.

They accepted a $25,000 donation from Mr. and Mrs. Jay Jolly to the Sheriff's Office. It will be used to purchase a dog and any associated equipment and supplies.

The Jollys have a daughter who is studying to be a veterinarian, it was stated.

Another resolution waived the county purchasing rules and allowed Sheriff Jim Hammond to retire a police service dog named Tyne “based upon many years of loyal and faithful service.”

Officials said with the loss of one dog and addition of another, the Sheriff's Office will remain at three K-9s.

The new dog will be used primarily in the jail after undergoing thorough training to sniff out contraband. Officials said the dog will be gentle and will also be a popular visitor at the jail (except to those hiding contraband).

In other HCSO-related news, the Commissioners also accepted a quote from Omnia Partners Public Sector Purchasing Cooperative for a 24-month lease to provide a modular office package to Silverdale Correctional Facility.

The Commissioners also approved the purchase of an annual license agreement for FileMaker Pro software for HCSO until June 2022, which will cost around $28,000.