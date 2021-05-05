May 5, 2021
The Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted a generous gift from a local couple that will allow the Sheriff's Office to have a new K-9.
They accepted a $25,000 donation from Mr.
Sprinkled liberally throughout the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce’s “CEOs for Racial Equity – Pledge”, to be signed by its members, are the words “Equity”, “Equality” and “Prosperity”. Let’s call these words the new “virtues”. The Pledge is asking that these virtues be embraced, and that the business community admit its past indiscretion of systematic racism.
A friend, who
The Tennessee State Legislature, in its final week in session, is working tirelessly to ban "critical race theory" from being taught in the state's public schools. Mind you, it is just a theory but has become a volatile subject in American politics and there is good reason. Unfortunately, some of the few, the liberal elites, have taken the challenge to advance the "critical race
Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month.
Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson.
"It's a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,"
The Chattanooga Lookouts postponed their season opener on Tuesday due to rain and unplayable field conditions. Tickets are still available for Opening Day on Wednesday, May 5. Tuesday's game will be made up Thursday (5/6) at 5:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Thursday's game will be good for both games.