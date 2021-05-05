Georgia Has 22 More COVID Deaths, 735 New Cases
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there are 22 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,625.
There are 735 new cases, as that total reaches 883,418 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 61,897, which is an increase of 99 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,686 cases, up 10; 64 deaths; 253 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,245 cases, up 3; 63 deaths; 180 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,212 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,535 cases, up 13; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,835 cases, down 3; 229 deaths; 753 hospitalizations, up 1