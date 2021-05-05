 Wednesday, May 5, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 22 More COVID Deaths, 735 New Cases

Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there are 22 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,625.

There are 735 new cases, as that total reaches 883,418 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 61,897, which is an increase of 99 from Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,686 cases, up 10; 64 deaths; 253 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,245 cases, up 3; 63 deaths; 180 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,212 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,535 cases, up 13; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,835 cases, down 3; 229 deaths; 753 hospitalizations, up 1

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/5/21

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rufo Explains ‘Theory’

The Tennessee State Legislature, in its final week in session, is working tirelessly to ban “critical race theory” from being taught in the state’s public schools. Mind you, it is just a theory but has become a volatile subject in American politics and there is good reason. Unfortunately, some of the few, the liberal elites, have taken the challenge to advance the “critical race ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Leading Texas Tackler Joining The Vols

Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month. Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson. “It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)

Lookouts Home Opener Postponed To Wednesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts postponed their season opener on Tuesday due to rain and unplayable field conditions. Tickets are still available for Opening Day on Wednesday, May 5. Tuesday's game will be made up Thursday (5/6) at 5:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for both games. ... (click for more)


