Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE

2900 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073306

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BENN, KATHERINE YVONNE

3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

433 MAGNOLIA STREET DAYYON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE

1606 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045142

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

---

CARROLL, RHONDA ANN

4816 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON

2209 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)

---

CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO

2271 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

COONROD, RICKY JEROME

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT #433 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

DAVIS, KAMERIAN ARIELLE

7981 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD NEGLECT

---

DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

2527 LOVE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

---

DUBLE, ASHLEY NICOLE

4720 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

EDWARDS, ANTONIA S

1409 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374060000

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ASSAULT

---

FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS

7010 MOREVIEW RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE

1820 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GONZALEZ, JAMES CHRISTOPHER

2743 WINDTHRUSH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STALKING

---

HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

HARTT, JOSHUA D

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HUGHES, RICHARD THOMAS

3635 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JOLLEY, KRISTA L

7804 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, IMAN DESMOND

1200 EAST 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

---

MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR

1605 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE

435 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

