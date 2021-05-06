Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 23-29:

04-23-21



Groves, Tabitha Ann, 38, of 5700 Saint Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of DUI/Any Combination of Alcohol/Drugs/Toxic Vapor, and Improper Left or Right Turn.



Scholtz, Brandon Lee, 24, of 1 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Probation Violation.



04-25-21



Brooks, Brittney Leann, 30, of 27 Begonia Lane, Ringgold, GA, arrested to assist another agency.



Atwood, Matthew, 37, of 1786 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, GA, arrested on charges of DUI/Alcohol, and Speeding.



Fairchild, Amanda Cheri, 35, of 46 Ray Lane, Ringgold, GA, arrested on charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.



Vaughn, Kimberly Ann, 42, of 606 Holly Drive, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Theft by Shoplifting, Prescription Drugs not in Original Container(s), and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.



Kennedy, Jamie Diane, 41, of 20 Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.



Orr, Ryan H., 31, of 3 Matlock Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, and Taillights.



04-26-21



Wixom, Tammy Renee, 50, of 53 S.





Lake Terrace, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, and Probation Violation.04-27-21Smith, Baylie Elizabeth, 22, of 909 E. Reed Road, Lafayette, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce, and Hands Free – Electronic Device.Nelson, Julie Ann, 45, of 6 Crabtree Circle, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.04-29-21Sparks, Rebecca, 41, pf 1401 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.