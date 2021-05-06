Apartments Planned On 7.28 Acres By The River At Manufacturers Road; Planning Staff Recommends Denial For Rezoning

An apartment complex is planned on 7.28 acres on the river at Manufacturers Road.

NGI Acquisitions is seeking rezoning of the site. It is now zoned for manufacturing.

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency is recommending denial for the request, saying it would be throwing residential into an active manufacturing section.

The staff said, "This request, if approved would set a new precedent for multi-family uses in an established industrial area with several active industrial uses (Rock Tenn and Roadtec) along this section of Manufacturers Road. Staff also acknowledges that there are a number of vacant, abandoned sites along this portion of the river that are in need of redevelopment. However, given the potential impacts of new multi-family residential on adjacent established industrial uses, and the adopted plan policy for keeping this area industrial, staff is recommending denial of the request."

It also said, "The proposed use would be unique to the area as all adjoining lots are zoned for

industrial purposes. The closest residential uses are located approximately 0.50 miles to the east near Manufacturers Rd and Renaissance Park. There are concerns with nuisances to the new residential uses because of the industrial nature of the area. The site has a railroad line in front of the property along Manufacturers Road. Some of the adjacent industrial uses emit odors and have heavy machinery and trucks."

The project would be near a planned project to add a 10-foot asphalt multi-use path extending the Riverwalk along Manufacturers/Hamm Road to Moccasin Bend Road.

The case goes before the Planning Commission on Monday at 1 p.m.