Georgia Reports 22 New COVID Deaths, 926 More Cases
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 22 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,644.
There are 926 new cases, as that total reaches 884,283 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,010, which is an increase of 113 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,697 cases, up 11; 64 deaths; 253 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,247 cases, up 2; 63 deaths; 180 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,214 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,552 cases, up 17; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,850 cases, up 15; 229 deaths; 753 hospitalizations