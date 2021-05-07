 Friday, May 7, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, May 7, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE 
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLOCKER, ROBERT 
4118 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON 
915 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DAVIS, LEONARD CLIFTON 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DESHAZO, COREY LAMONT 
6574 E BRAINERD ROAD APT.

104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
DOWIAT, KATELIN JADE 
526 TAYLOR DR DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
4719 Tomahawk Trl Chattanooga, 374112433 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOSTER, COURTNEY MARSHE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE
---
GREEN, ARNELLA Y 
3609 LAKE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HORNER, BRADLEY KENT 
507 BETSYPACK DRIVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HULLENDER, MICHAEL WAYNE 
3600 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLAR;Y (AUTO)
---
JACKSON, VICTORIA LEE 
841 SLYVIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, DEOSHA C 
3939 BRYANT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
KING, MICHE LASHAWN 
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KIRICKERKO, YULIYA 
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 528 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LEWIS, ERIC DANIEL 
598 N RIDE EASTS TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
LILES, ANTHONY WILLIAM 
7600 GEORGETOWN DR AMORILLO, 79119 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO 
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
3111 Calhoun Ave Chattanooga, 374071315 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MASSENGALE, LORA REEVES 
4610 MOUSE CREEK RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN 
135 MOUNTIAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
---
MCCLURE, ELIZABETH FAITH 
822 MCCALLIE AVE BLDG 614 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCELVAIN, LEDEXTER BERNARD 
4219 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POESSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID 
341A CAMP JORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MULLIGAN, NELSON 
311 ROWE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MYREE, JACQUELINE 
2000 OCOEE ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NORMAN, JUDY MICHELLE 
2980 BIG FORK RD Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
PARKER, WENDY HELEN 
200 AC ROBINSON LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE 
2011 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO 
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PITTS, BRENDAN 
3108 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT 
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESTON, JOHN PAUL 
105 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD 
153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE 
407 GENTLEMAN RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN 
22 STAR VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD 
10825 S BEND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
SANCHEZ, ALDRETE FRANCISCO 
5546 CHANCE TRL Chattanooga, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHVED, PAVEL I 
8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER 
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SPRAGUE, ANDREW DOUGLAS 
8424 BLUSTERY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
---
TICE, IAN MICHAEL 
106 OLD BIRDS MILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TIPPENS, JORDAN SAMUEL 
733 MANSON CIRCLE APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TURNER, MYZON ALEXANDER 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WASSON, DESMON JAJUAN 
7710 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
WOOTON, EDWARD GWYNN 
118 KERRA LANE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, DLEON CURRY 
6928 SPYGLASS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)



May 7, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 6, 2021

Man, 25, Shot On Wheeler Avenue On Thursday Afternoon

May 6, 2021

Catoosa County Deputies Capture Suspected Stalker After Pursuit Ends Near Graysville Elementary School


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE 2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

A man, 25, was shot Thursday afternoon on Wheeler Avenue. At approximately 12:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Wheeler Avenue. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)

A man suspected of stalking a woman in a Catoosa County park was captured by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a vehicle and foot pursuit ended near Graysville Elementary School. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE 2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BLOCKER, ROBERT 4118 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Man, 25, Shot On Wheeler Avenue On Thursday Afternoon

A man, 25, was shot Thursday afternoon on Wheeler Avenue. At approximately 12:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Wheeler Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Life Without Regrets

It was after 9 ‘clock the other night when I finished my story for the next day. I was sitting content on the upstairs porch, the day now quiet, when I happened across the perfect story. In a lengthy piece entitled “Living Without Regrets,” Barbara Danza of the Epoch Times interviewed pediatrician Dr. Harley Rotbart about his unique calling. He’s authored several books, “No Regrets ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts, Trash Pandas Split Doubleheader

The Lookouts are three games into their season and the celebration of baseball being back at AT&T Field continues. While fireworks weren’t scheduled Chattanooga and the visiting Trash Pandas managed to give the fans in attendance for Thursday night’s doubleheader a bit of snap, crackle and pop with a bit of fizzle for both teams that ended in a split and the first-ever win in ... (click for more)

Lookouts Celebrate Baseball's Return With 6-1 Victory

Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Minor-league baseball is back in Chattanooga. We all know that the entire Southern League season was wiped out a year ago by the Covid 19 pandemic and it had been some 617 days since the Chattanooga Lookouts had last played. Tuesday’s season opener was wiped out by excessive rain, but what the heck was one more day to wait after such a long break. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors