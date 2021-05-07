Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLOCKER, ROBERT
4118 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
915 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DAVIS, LEONARD CLIFTON
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DESHAZO, COREY LAMONT
6574 E BRAINERD ROAD APT.
104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
---
DOWIAT, KATELIN JADE
526 TAYLOR DR DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
4719 Tomahawk Trl Chattanooga, 374112433
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOSTER, COURTNEY MARSHE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE
---
GREEN, ARNELLA Y
3609 LAKE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HORNER, BRADLEY KENT
507 BETSYPACK DRIVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HULLENDER, MICHAEL WAYNE
3600 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLAR;Y (AUTO)
---
JACKSON, VICTORIA LEE
841 SLYVIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, DEOSHA C
3939 BRYANT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
KING, MICHE LASHAWN
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KIRICKERKO, YULIYA
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 528 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LEWIS, ERIC DANIEL
598 N RIDE EASTS TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
LILES, ANTHONY WILLIAM
7600 GEORGETOWN DR AMORILLO, 79119
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
3111 Calhoun Ave Chattanooga, 374071315
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MASSENGALE, LORA REEVES
4610 MOUSE CREEK RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN
135 MOUNTIAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
---
MCCLURE, ELIZABETH FAITH
822 MCCALLIE AVE BLDG 614 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCELVAIN, LEDEXTER BERNARD
4219 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POESSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID
341A CAMP JORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MULLIGAN, NELSON
311 ROWE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
MYREE, JACQUELINE
2000 OCOEE ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NORMAN, JUDY MICHELLE
2980 BIG FORK RD Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
PARKER, WENDY HELEN
200 AC ROBINSON LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE
2011 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PITTS, BRENDAN
3108 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT
3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESTON, JOHN PAUL
105 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD
153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
407 GENTLEMAN RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN
22 STAR VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
10825 S BEND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37370
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
SANCHEZ, ALDRETE FRANCISCO
5546 CHANCE TRL Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHVED, PAVEL I
8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SPRAGUE, ANDREW DOUGLAS
8424 BLUSTERY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
---
TICE, IAN MICHAEL
106 OLD BIRDS MILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TIPPENS, JORDAN SAMUEL
733 MANSON CIRCLE APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TURNER, MYZON ALEXANDER
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WASSON, DESMON JAJUAN
7710 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
WOOTON, EDWARD GWYNN
118 KERRA LANE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, DLEON CURRY
6928 SPYGLASS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)