Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLOCKER, ROBERT

4118 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON

915 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DAVIS, LEONARD CLIFTON

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DESHAZO, COREY LAMONT

6574 E BRAINERD ROAD APT.





104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---DOWIAT, KATELIN JADE526 TAYLOR DR DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN4719 Tomahawk Trl Chattanooga, 374112433Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FOSTER, COURTNEY MARSHEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE---GREEN, ARNELLA Y3609 LAKE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HORNER, BRADLEY KENT507 BETSYPACK DRIVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HULLENDER, MICHAEL WAYNE3600 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLAR;Y (AUTO)---JACKSON, VICTORIA LEE841 SLYVIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, DEOSHA C3939 BRYANT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULT ON POLICE---KING, MICHE LASHAWN2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KIRICKERKO, YULIYA6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 528 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LEWIS, ERIC DANIEL598 N RIDE EASTS TRION, 30753Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL---LILES, ANTHONY WILLIAM7600 GEORGETOWN DR AMORILLO, 79119Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---LINDER, WILL DEMARIO1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA3111 Calhoun Ave Chattanooga, 374071315Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MASSENGALE, LORA REEVES4610 MOUSE CREEK RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAY, TAYLOR AUSTIN135 MOUNTIAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AN AUTO---MCCLURE, ELIZABETH FAITH822 MCCALLIE AVE BLDG 614 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCELVAIN, LEDEXTER BERNARD4219 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOESSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE---MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID341A CAMP JORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MULLIGAN, NELSON311 ROWE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MYREE, JACQUELINE2000 OCOEE ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESCAPEEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---NORMAN, JUDY MICHELLE2980 BIG FORK RD Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---PARKER, WENDY HELEN200 AC ROBINSON LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE2011 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PITTS, BRENDAN3108 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---POSLEY, BRIAN LAMONT3105 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRESTON, JOHN PAUL105 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULT AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC VIOLENCEFALSE IMPRISONMENT---RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE407 GENTLEMAN RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBERTS, ALISHIA GLYN22 STAR VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD10825 S BEND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37370Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUSE OF STOLEN PLATES---SANCHEZ, ALDRETE FRANCISCO5546 CHANCE TRL Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHVED, PAVEL I8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SPRAGUE, ANDREW DOUGLAS8424 BLUSTERY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT---TICE, IAN MICHAEL106 OLD BIRDS MILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TIPPENS, JORDAN SAMUEL733 MANSON CIRCLE APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PUBLIC INTOXICATION---TURNER, MYZON ALEXANDER7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED ROBBERY---WASSON, DESMON JAJUAN7710 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)---WOOTON, EDWARD GWYNN118 KERRA LANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOUNG, DLEON CURRY6928 SPYGLASS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)