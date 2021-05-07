Collegedale Has 4 City Manager Finalists; Outgoing City Manager Rogers Also Wants Car Allowance

The city will host a reception for four candidates to fill the city manager’s position. It will be held from 4:30 until 5:30 on Monday. The residents of the community are invited to come and informally talk to and meet the applicants. The commissioners will make the decision of who to hire, but the residents will be able to give recommendations.

Candidates are:

Melissa Marsh, city manager of Madison Heights, Mich.

Wayon Hines, interim Collegedale city manager

Pamela Caskie, former assistant development director at Sevierville who is currently a consultant

William Vance, town manager Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla.

Attorney Harry Cash was approved by the Collegedale commissioners to represent the city regarding a demand from Ted Rogers, former city manager, for a car allowance.

This would be in addition to the retirement package that was approved in March that will pay his salary until Dec. 31 at the rate he was making at the time of his departure. His health insurance will continue until next Jan. 1, with him paying his portion and he was also allowed to keep a cellphone, a laptop and his office chair.

At the last commission meeting, approval was given for a new park that is being given to the city by the McKee Corporation. The approval for Little Debbie Park at the Commons was given with the condition that after 20 years Collegedale will have the ability to evaluate the park and decide if it has been beneficial for citizens of Collegedale. If it has not had a positive impact, the city will have the ability to return the park and land to the donor. The resolution that authorizes the agreement was given final approval.

The proposal to install a sign at Veteran’s Memorial Park was accepted unanimously by the Collegedale commissioners, who approved spending $16,423.84 for the marker.

Five roads in the vicinity of College Drive will be paved this summer. The low bid of $411,518 was approved for the work.

The commission also approved a resolution to transfer property from the city to TDOT for Right-of-Way to be used in the Apison Pike alignment project.