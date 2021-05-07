Health Department Announces Walk-Up Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Events

 Friday, May 7, 2021 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The Hamilton County Health Department invites community members to participate in “Walk-Up” COVID-19 vaccination events in May and June.

These community events are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary. The current age requirement is 16 years of age or older. Call the COVID-19 hotline to enquire about age eligibility changes and updates as the vaccine may be expanded to younger populations in the coming days or weeks.

Pop-up Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at:

The Bethlehem Center
200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410
Saturdays: May 8, 15, 29 and June 19
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

La Super Carniceria
400A Chickamauga Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Fridays: May 14 and June 4
11a .m.-2 p.m.

Birchwood Clinic
5625 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN 37308
Wednesdays: May 19, 26 and June 9, 16
9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 

No appointment is necessary. These are walk-up events. Parking is available. Questions may be directed to the COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383.

“As our vaccination efforts have shifted from three drive-thru vaccination sites to one drive-thru site with extended hours, staff are available to participate in pop-up events and reach more vulnerable members of our community—those in the most rural areas of Hamilton County and people who do not have access to transportation in the city limits," said Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. "We are grateful to our community partners who are working alongside our nursing staff to plan and implement these new Walk-Up events."

 


Police Blotter: Couple Rolls Over $100 Worth Of Beer Out Of Dollar General

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Georgia Governor Signs Bill To Stop Local Governments From Defunding The Police


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentations. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Show Me Who You Are

The Chamber of Commerce is now “woke” to the fact its idiotic “CEOs For Racial Equality” has done far more damage in our community and to our reputation than good. In the first week the pledge that flat-out demands … “WE WILL continue our work by engaging in CEOs for Racial Equity meetings to address the issues of racism, injustice and bias in our organizations and community.” … ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts, Trash Pandas Split Doubleheader

The Lookouts are three games into their season and the celebration of baseball being back at AT&T Field continues. While fireworks weren’t scheduled Chattanooga and the visiting Trash Pandas managed to give the fans in attendance for Thursday night’s doubleheader a bit of snap, crackle and pop with a bit of fizzle for both teams that ended in a split and the first-ever win in ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Hosts Samford In Weekend Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team is set to close out regular season play this weekend against Southern Conference foe Samford in a crucial three-game series on Saturday and Sunday inside Jim Frost Stadium. Saturday's doubleheader kicks off at 1 p.m. ET while Sunday's single game series finale is set for a 2 p.m. ET first pitch. All three games will be LIVE on ESPN+. General ... (click for more)


