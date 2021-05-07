Man, 39, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Germantown Road

A 39-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck in Brainerd on Friday morning.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a crash at 600 North Germantown Road.

It was found that a Lexus R33 was traveling north on South Germantown Road near the intersection of Menlo Street when it failed to negotiate the curve and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole and trees.

Hamilton County EMS responded and transported the driver to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.